7 April 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 14:34

Kim Kardashian has dished on the sweetest gift which was given to her on Valentine’s Day from her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been going from strength to strength since they began dating in October last year, and the reality TV star seems more smitten than ever with her beau.

While joining Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday alongside her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall, Kim was asked about the very first time she kissed Pete, which just so happened to be during her Aladdin-themed sketch on Saturday Night Live.

How Kim Kardashian Has Been Keeping Her Kids Updated Through Kanye West Divorce

Speaking about the adorable moment, Jimmy asked Kim what happened to the magic carpet they were sat on, asking: "What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should.”

The SKIMS founder then revealed that she does, in fact, now own the rug - admitting it was part of a super sentimental gift from Pete for Valentine’ Day!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared their first kiss on SNL
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared their first kiss on SNL. Picture: NBC
Kim Kardashian gushed about Pete Davidson and his sweet Valentine's Day gift
Kim Kardashian gushed about Pete Davidson and his sweet Valentine's Day gift. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim explained: "Actually, for Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp. So I do own the rug."

The late-night TV host then told her that his team ‘had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here’ in celebration of the Kardashians’ appearance on the show that evening.

"Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" added Jimmy.

This isn’t the first time Kim has gushed about her comedian beau, with the mum-of-four telling Robin Roberts in an ABC special interview that she is ‘very happy and very content’ to be dating him.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October last year
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October last year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Pete Davidson gifted Kim Kardashian their SNL outfits for Valentine's Day
Pete Davidson gifted Kim Kardashian their SNL outfits for Valentine's Day. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim told Robin.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim has now introduced Pete to her kids, and her family have only said great things about him with Khloe also telling Robin that he makes her laugh ‘all the time’.

