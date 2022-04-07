How Kim Kardashian Has Been Keeping Her Kids Updated Through Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian got candid about her kids and divorce from Kanye West in a new interview
Kim Kardashian got candid about her kids and divorce from Kanye West in a new interview. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce from Kanye West, admitting she wants their kids ‘to think the world of their dad’.

Kim Kardashian got candid about her life when sitting down with Robin Roberts for a special ABC interview alongside her family members.

The SKIMS founder specifically opened up about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, revealing that she still speaks to him every day for their four children and how her split from Ye has affected their kids.

Speaking of her estranged husband and their recent public disagreements, Kim said: “You want to take the high road sometimes and sometimes it’s hard, but I think at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.

“I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.”

The mother-of-four went on to discuss just how much of the divorce her kids are aware of and how she’s been updating them on the harsh realities of their split.

“I’m really open and honest with them,” Kim admitted, “The younger ones [Chicago and Psalm] don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones [North and Saint], they know what’s going on.

“You have to really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life we live. You have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids."

“I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad," Kim added, "And they do.”

Kim and Kanye first remained amicable in months following the news of their divorce but things got messy when her relationship with Pete Davidson became more serious, with Ye going on to send a number of public threats to the SNL comedian.

The ‘Donda’ rapper’s series of outbursts led to Kim requesting to be ‘legally single’ by a judge, which was approved soon after.

