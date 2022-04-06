Pete Davidson Has Finally Been Introduced To Kim Kardashian’s Kids

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has finally made a big relationship step with Pete Davidson; he’s met her children with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson was pictured cruising around Scott Disick’s gated LA community at the weekend, with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West sat beside him despite Kanye West’s warning the comedian ‘would never meet’ his kids.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter with Scott, Penelope, was also said to be in the car.

The trio were pictured riding around in a pink, electric MOKE for 30 minutes on Sunday.

Pete Davidson was seen driving around in Kim Kardashian's MOKE. Picture: Scott Disick/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating in November 2021. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner gifted her daughter the MOKE for Christmas as part of the colourful fleet each of her children received.

Kim and Khloé had pink ones while Kourtney’s was white with a skull on the front, an ode to rocker beau Travis Barker no doubt.

Skims entrepreneur Kim is thought to have loaned Pete the car at the weekend, which he drove round to Scott Disick’s house with North. Scott captured their little outing on Instagram Stories, writing: “Gotta love Postmates,” and telling the Saturday Night Live comedian: “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off.”

The mini outing proves Kim has finally introduced Pete to her four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

However, in February amid Ye’s many online digs at Pete he said he’d ‘never meet my children’.

The rapper’s post was in response to a private message Pete sent to Ye promising ‘as a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children.’

Ye has since seemingly stopped with the online attacks at Pete, after Kim said she felt 'harassed' by Kanye's social media posts, many of which included pleas for the reality star to reunite their family.

