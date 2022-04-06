Pete Davidson Has Finally Been Introduced To Kim Kardashian’s Kids

6 April 2022, 11:10 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 11:16

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has finally made a big relationship step with Pete Davidson; he’s met her children with Kanye West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Davidson was pictured cruising around Scott Disick’s gated LA community at the weekend, with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West sat beside him despite Kanye West’s warning the comedian ‘would never meet’ his kids.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter with Scott, Penelope, was also said to be in the car.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Married, Apparently

The trio were pictured riding around in a pink, electric MOKE for 30 minutes on Sunday.

Pete Davidson was seen driving around in Kim Kardashian's MOKE
Pete Davidson was seen driving around in Kim Kardashian's MOKE. Picture: Scott Disick/Instagram
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating in November 2021
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating in November 2021. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner gifted her daughter the MOKE for Christmas as part of the colourful fleet each of her children received.

Kim and Khloé had pink ones while Kourtney’s was white with a skull on the front, an ode to rocker beau Travis Barker no doubt.

Skims entrepreneur Kim is thought to have loaned Pete the car at the weekend, which he drove round to Scott Disick’s house with North. Scott captured their little outing on Instagram Stories, writing: “Gotta love Postmates,” and telling the Saturday Night Live comedian: “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off.”

The mini outing proves Kim has finally introduced Pete to her four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

However, in February amid Ye’s many online digs at Pete he said he’d ‘never meet my children’.

The rapper’s post was in response to a private message Pete sent to Ye promising ‘as a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children.’

Ye has since seemingly stopped with the online attacks at Pete, after Kim said she felt 'harassed' by Kanye's social media posts, many of which included pleas for the reality star to reunite their family.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pictures From Secret Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding Was 'Practice' But The Pictures Are Really Cute
Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The lowdown on the London filming locations used in Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video

Where Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video Was Filmed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star