Pete Davidson sent a selfie of him in bed with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson reached out to Kanye West over text, urging the rapper to meet him in private – not before he sent a photo of him in bed with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson said he’s decided to no longer stay silent following Kanye West’s string of public digs at him, including calling him ‘Skete’ and showing the comedian being decapitated in his claymation video for ‘Eazy’ – something Ye defended as ‘art’.

After weeks of jibes at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Kanye reportedly received a series of text messages from Pete begging him to take their feud out of the public eye.

In messages shared on Instagram by writer and comic Dave Sirus, who has since deleted the screenshots, Pete is said to have messaged Kanye saying: “Yo it’s Skete, can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.”

Pete Davidson sent a picture of himself in bed with Kim Kardashian to her ex Kanye West.

He went on: “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mum.



The number saved under ‘Ye 2’, thought to be Kanye, responded: “Oh you using profanity, Where are you right now?” Pete replied with a photo of himself sticking his tongue out alongside the text: “In bed with your wife.”

Kanye seemingly responded he was ‘happy to see’ Pete out ‘the hospital and rehab.’ Pete then urged Kanye to seek similar treatment before asking to meet up with him, replying: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it. I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.”

“You don’t scare me bro, your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily. Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and Saints game … I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

Pete went on to call Ye’s public outbursts ‘dangerous’, warning it would ‘scar your family for life.’

The comedian also claimed to Kanye he stopped SNL from talking about and making jokes about him and said: “I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth.”

However, he added: “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Pete’s last few texts appear to have gone unanswered by the looks of the screenshots.

Dave Sirus seemingly shared the screenshots after Kanye posted a now-deleted video claiming Pete sent him a string of texts including the one of him in bed with Kim.

Ye wrote: “Her boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

It appears this is what led to Pete’s friend Dave leaking the screenshots of Pete and Ye’s private texts.

