Kim Kardashian Teases Pete Davidson Cameo In New 'The Kardashians' Series

9 March 2022, 17:06

Kim Kardashian said she'll share details about her Pete Davidson relationship on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian said she'll share details about her Pete Davidson relationship on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson could make an appearance in future episodes of her famous family’s new series on Disney+.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been dating boyfriend Pete Davidson since November last year, keeping their relationship off of social media but continuing to be papped on date nights and on romantic getaways.

For the past year Kim and her famous family have been filming for their new docu-series The Kardashians on Hulu (and Disney+), and given that she and Pete are still going strong despite her ex Kanye West’s public take-downs of the comedian, it’s likely fans will see their relationship on-screen in the new season in future.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

In a new interview with Variety, Kim was asked whether he’ll appear in The Kardashians and she admitted she’s not against it, but that she hasn’t yet filmed with him as she spoke about their romance for the first time publicly.

Kim Kardashian hasn't ruled out Pete Davidson making a cameo on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian hasn't ruled out Pete Davidson making a cameo on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had their first vacation together at the start of the year
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had their first vacation together at the start of the year. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-four explained: “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While Pete may not make a physical appearance when the new season premieres on 14 April, Kim promised fans will learn all about the start of their relationship after they met following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October last year.

The Skims founder said viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim’s divorce from Kanye has been playing out publicly the past few months after he persistently harassed Kim online, begged for her to ‘reunite their family’ and took public digs at Pete, who he calls ’Skete’, saying he would ‘never meet my children’ after the 28-year-old reached out to the rapper.

Kanye West appears in episode one of The Kardashians
Kanye West appears in episode one of The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

Ye filmed for the new Kardashians series before his divorce from Kim turned complicated and is said to appear in episode one.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s relationship status with Tristan Thompson will also play out after it was revealed he fathered his third child with another woman in December.

Fans will also get to see Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker after he got down on one knee following less than a year of dating.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie...

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

The Weekend Away is the latest Netflix hit film - here's why fans can't get enough of it

Why Everyone’s Obsessed With The Weekend Away On Netflix

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies reunited for the first time in years and fans are living for it!

Ariana Grande Reunites With BFF Liz Gillies To Sing Karaoke & We’re Feeling Nostalgic

All the details on Aitch...

What Is Aitch's Real Name? And 6 Other Facts About The Rapper

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star