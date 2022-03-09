Kim Kardashian Teases Pete Davidson Cameo In New 'The Kardashians' Series

Kim Kardashian said she'll share details about her Pete Davidson relationship on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson could make an appearance in future episodes of her famous family’s new series on Disney+.

Kim Kardashian has been dating boyfriend Pete Davidson since November last year, keeping their relationship off of social media but continuing to be papped on date nights and on romantic getaways.

For the past year Kim and her famous family have been filming for their new docu-series The Kardashians on Hulu (and Disney+), and given that she and Pete are still going strong despite her ex Kanye West’s public take-downs of the comedian, it’s likely fans will see their relationship on-screen in the new season in future.

In a new interview with Variety, Kim was asked whether he’ll appear in The Kardashians and she admitted she’s not against it, but that she hasn’t yet filmed with him as she spoke about their romance for the first time publicly.

Kim Kardashian hasn't ruled out Pete Davidson making a cameo on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had their first vacation together at the start of the year. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-four explained: “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While Pete may not make a physical appearance when the new season premieres on 14 April, Kim promised fans will learn all about the start of their relationship after they met following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October last year.

The Skims founder said viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim’s divorce from Kanye has been playing out publicly the past few months after he persistently harassed Kim online, begged for her to ‘reunite their family’ and took public digs at Pete, who he calls ’Skete’, saying he would ‘never meet my children’ after the 28-year-old reached out to the rapper.

Kanye West appears in episode one of The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

Ye filmed for the new Kardashians series before his divorce from Kim turned complicated and is said to appear in episode one.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s relationship status with Tristan Thompson will also play out after it was revealed he fathered his third child with another woman in December.

Fans will also get to see Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker after he got down on one knee following less than a year of dating.

