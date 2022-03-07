Kanye West Defends Controversial ‘Eazy’ Music Video Where Pete Davidson Is ‘Buried Alive’

Kanye West has defended his 'Eazy' music video. Picture: Getty / The Game/YouTube

Kanye West has seemingly responded to the backlash over his ‘Eazy’ music video, in which he ‘kidnapped and buried’ Pete Davidson in an animated clip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West called his ‘Eazy’ music video ‘art’, which is protected by ‘freedom of speech’.

In the animated video, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson – who Kim's ex Kanye calls 'Skete' – is kidnapped and buried alive by Kanye. The lyrics to the song also include: ‘God saved me from the crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’

How To Watch The New Kardashians Show Coming To Hulu & Disney Plus

And two days after releasing the video, Kanye has spoken out against the backlash, calling his music 'art' and saying ‘art is therapy.’

Kanye West called his 'Eazy' video 'art'. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Pete Davidson is said to have found Ye's 'Eazy' video 'hilarious'. Picture: Getty

Alongside an image of a church – similar to the one used in his ‘Donda’ and 'Donda 2' album launches – with smoke and cartoon flames coming from it, he wrote: “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal [sic] intended”

Kanye has been vocal about his dislike for Kim’s new boyfriend in recent months, calling him ‘d******d’ when the comedian reached out to the rapper to reassure him and saying Pete would ‘never meet his kids’.

After Kim text her husband to share her fears ‘someone will hurt Pete’ if Ye continued to share his dislike online, Kanye shared that text message too.

The end of Kanye’s ‘Eazy’ video, where Kanye decapitates and buries a cartoon Pete, also read: “Everyone lived happily ever after except Skete.”

Kanye West 'buried' Pete Davidson in his animated 'Eazy' video. Picture: The Game/YouTube

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the midst of a divorce. Picture: Getty

Ye crossed out ‘Skete’ and wrote: “You know who,” which is another nickname he has for his ex’s beau.

Meanwhile, sources close to Pete claimed he found the video ‘hysterical’ and that he’s ‘almost flattered by the attention because it is so ridiculous to him.’

The situation is said to be bringing Pete and Kim, who is now officially legal single amid her divorce from Kanye, closer together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital