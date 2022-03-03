Kanye West Kidnaps And Buries Pete Davidson In Disturbing Animation Video For ‘Eazy’

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in the animation music video for his song 'Eazy'. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kanye West’s new music video for ‘Eazy’ is facing backlash for showing an animated Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, being buried alive.

Kanye West has dropped the music video for ‘Eazy’ after releasing his new album ‘Donda 2’ last month, and the animation video for the track depicts ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, being kidnapped and buried alive.

In the black and white video, Pete – who Kanye calls Skete – is shown as a cartoon, being restrained and dragged by the rapper with a bag over his head.

He’s then put in the ground where Ye sprinkles rose seeds over his head and pours water over him. Other clips also show the rapper holding just a head under his arm.

Kim Kardashian is now legally single. Picture: Getty

The lyrics include: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a** (who?)”

The messages about Pete don’t stop there – “Everyone lived happily ever after,” it reads at the end of the video, “Except Skete you know who.” However, the next clip adds: “Jk he’s fine.”

It’s the latest in a string of online statements Kanye’s made about his ex-wife’s boyfriend recently, saying during an Instagram rant last month he would never allow the Saturday Night Live comedian to meet his kids.

He also shared a text message seemingly from Pete reassuring Ye he’d never get in the way of him and his kids, only for Ye to post the text on Instagram and brand him ‘a d******d’.

Pete Davidson is buried alive in Ye's animation music video for 'Eazy'. Picture: Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since the end of 2021. Picture: Getty

Kanye, who suffers from bipolar, is facing backlash from fans since releasing the ‘Eazy’ music video, which dropped just as it was announced Kim is now legally single and has removed ‘West’ from her surname.

“Now this has gone too far,” one person replied to the video, as another commented: “Highly disturbing.”

However, fans of Ye are defending the rapper, with one tweeting: “A lot of you have never heard diss tracks in rap and it shows, go listen to your pop star [sic].”

“Kanye isn’t going to actually do anything physical to pete, and their probably going to work this out in the end anyway. this is expressive art and he can make whatever the f*** he wants,” wrote another.

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and four kids together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The reality TV queen has been dating Pete since November last year after they met when she hosted SNL the month prior.

