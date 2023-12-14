The Billie Eilish Song You Never Knew Was About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo said it is 'so sweet' that Billie Eilish wrote this song about her. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

We love to see girls supporting girls! Olivia Rodrigo shared her reaction to finding out that Billie Eilish wrote this song with her in mind - here's what she said.

Historically, the music industry has pitted woman against one another but likes of Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are here to change this narrative.

Just recently, actress Blake Lively addressed this when commenting on the relationship between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In an Instagram caption she said growing up "women were always pit against one another" but her friendships with the two music icons taught her that "there's space for us all".

The ladies are really leading the way at the moment, which is why it is so powerful to find out that Billie penned her song 'GOLDWING' with Olivia in mind.

Speaking to the LA Times, Billie said Olivia wasn't the only person she had in mind when writing the track but she felt protective over the star.

Olivia shared her reaction to finding out that the 'Happier Than Ever' singer thought of her when writing her album. She told the LA Times: "I thought that was so sweet...Billie is such a kind, wonderful girl, and I feel very lucky that it’s not about competition — that we’re just looking out for each other. I love that song.”

Billie Eilish says she feels "protective" of Olivia Rodrogo. Picture: Getty

Although the 'GUTS' singer is just 14 months younger than her, Billie admitted that she feels "a protectiveness over Olivia".

She explained: "I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."

Olivia shot to fame after her powerful 2021 ballad 'Drivers License', after starting off on Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Both stars are very young, but super successful, at just 20 and 21 years old. When she was writing her third album 'Happier Than Ever' "Olivia was getting big," Billie said. "And she was just, like, this little dainty child...I felt so nervous. I was worried about her."

Billie went on: "She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.”

Billie opened up about writing 'Goldwing' after she released 'What Was I Made For?'. Picture: Getty

Throughout the entire song is Billie sending a warning, she says "they're gonna tell you what you want to hear, then they're gonna disappear". Repeating "you better keep your head down" over and over.

The star sings "you're sacred and they're starved", which is so sweet to think of her calling Olivia 'sacred'. But you also can't help but notice this reflects the sentiment of Olivia's song 'Vampire' in which she talks about someone feeding off her talent and fame... weird coincidence right!

These girls have penmanship like no other, they are truly wise beyond their years.

The lyrics in full to Billie Eilish's GOLDWING:

Oh, gold winged messenger of mighty gods He hath come to the bosom of his beloved

Smiling on him, she beareth him to highest heaven

With yearning heart

On thee we gaze



Tear apart Gold-winged angel

Go home, don't tell

Anyone what you are

You're sacred and they're starved

And their art is getting dark

And there you are to tear apart

Tear apart, tear apart



Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down You better keep your head down-down

Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down

Better keep your head down-down



Just to sell you in a year They're gonna tell you what you wanna hear

Then they're gonna disappear

Gonna claim you like a souvenir



Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down You better keep your head down-down

Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down

Keep your head down-down

Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down

Better keep your head down-down

Da-da-down-down, da-da-down-down

Keep your head down-down



That's good

