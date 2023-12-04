Billie Eilish Wants To Stop Being Asked About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish confirmed she came out in her Variety interview in November. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish confirmed on Saturday that she recently came out during her interview with Variety for her Power of Women cover story. In the chat, she revealed her attraction to women and weeks later confirmed that, yes, that was her coming out.

On the red carpet of the magazine’s Hitmakers event, where she won Film Song of the Year for the Barbie movie's ‘What Was I Made For’, a reporter asked Billie if she “meant to come out”.

“No I didn’t,” she replied. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realises people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

However, hours later Billie, who recently broke up with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, took to Instagram to ask people to quit with the sexuality questions, telling people to ‘leave her alone’.

Billie Eilish wants to stop being asked about her sexuality. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’.”

Billie’s quotes about her sexuality were first mentioned in her Variety cover story, published on 13th November, where she discussed being a young woman in the limelight and how other women intimated her.

"I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," the 21-year-old said. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."

Billie Eilish and Finneas attend the Met Gala 2023

Billie Eilish confirmed she's attracted to men and women. Picture: Getty

She added: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Billie has received an influx of support from fans since coming out, with many of her diehard fans claiming, “we already knew!”

