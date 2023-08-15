Did You Spot The Taylor Swift Reference In Red, White & Royal Blue?

Red, White & Royal Blue features a Taylor Swift Easter egg. Picture: Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans were quick to notice something they’ve seen before in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Swifties are loving the small moment that occurs in Red, White & Royal Blue that’s taking them all back to a specific music video.

In one of the scenes, Princess Beatrice (portrayed by Ellie Bamber) wears a blue gown with beaded detailing and it wasn’t long before Taylor Swift fans clocked where they’ve seen it before.

The ensemble is the same one Tay wore in her ‘Blank Space’ music video in 2014.

Ironically, Tay also wore it in a very regal setting.

'Call me Royal Highness' - Alex and Henry share sweet moment in Red, White and Royal Blue clip

Red, White and Royal Blue is streaming on Prime Video. Picture: Prime Video

Tay swans about in a huge country mansion in her music video, strutting through grand halls and immaculate gardens – scenery that wouldn’t look out of place in the new Prime Video movie starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

“The royal family are swifties confirmed,” one fan said on Twitter after viewers noticed the Easter egg.

“Did someone say ‘get me Taylor swift in blank space mv',” commented another.

Red, White and Royal Blue, 2023

Blank Space by Taylor Swift, 2014.



Hm. I'm just gonna leave that there. pic.twitter.com/ofNQVrDVEo — Countess of Lovelace (@Adja999) August 12, 2023

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Red, White and Royal Blue. Picture: Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, telling the story of Prince Henry and the son of the US President, Alex, whose connection develops from enemies to friends, to something much more.

While viewers will recognise Nicholas from films like Cinderella (2021) and Purple Hearts, they’ll know Taylor from The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 on Netflix.

