Red, White & Royal Blue: The Complete Cast List

Red, White and Royal Blue is streaming on Prime Video. Picture: Prime Video

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s who’s in the cast of Red, White & Royal Blue – and where you'll recognise Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine from.

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on the best-selling book of the same name, by Casey McQuiston, and has landed on Prime Video to keep our obsession with summer romances, similar to Heartstopper and The Summer I Turned Pretty, well-fuelled.

The film centres on the US president’s son called Alex and British Prince Henry, whose long-running feud takes a turn after they’re forced to stage a truce.

After years of being icy with one another, the two develop a close bond which goes beyond friendship but, given they’re both under immense media scrutiny, must decide how to best navigate their relationship in the spotlight.

Here’s who’s in the cast, including legendary actress Uma Thurman and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who you’ll know from The Kissing Booth on Netflix.

'Call me Royal Highness' - Alex and Henry share sweet moment in Red, White and Royal Blue clip

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays the son of the US President. Picture: Prime Video

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry. Picture: Prime Video

Cast of Red, White & Royal Blue

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex

Uma Thurman as Ellen

Sarah Shahi as Zahra

Rachel Hilson as Nora

Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip

Bridget Benstead as Princess Martha

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Stephen Fry as the King

The star-studded cast is just one of the reasons people are tuning into the new LGBTQ movie - but others are raving about the soundtrack too. Not to mention the stars’ actual friendship off-screen too.

Director Matthew Lopez told Teen Vogue he couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the duo.

Uma Thurman plays the US President. Picture: Prime Video

Sarah Shahi plays Zahra. Picture: Prime Video

He also recalled to GQ for the men’s joint interview they were ‘instant best friends’ when he left them alone for a moment.

Lopez said: “I came back about 10 minutes later and they were the best of friends already,” he says. “It was like they had known each other all their lives.”

While Taylor has starred in The Kissing Booth one and two, fans will recognise Nicholas too – from Purple Hearts and the Cinderella live-action movie which starred Camila Cabello in 2021.

Troye Sivan chats all about new single ‘Rush’ and reveals how he was once banned from Hinge! 😅

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.