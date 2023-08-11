On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
11 August 2023, 14:05
Watch the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue
Here are all of the songs featured on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack.
Red, White & Royal Blue has finally dropped on Amazon Prime after months of waiting and fans are already excited to watch the romance flick starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.
The star-studded cast is just one of the reasons people are tuning into the new LGBTQ movie - but others have already been raving about the soundtrack.
The film is based on the romance novel by Casey McQuiston of the same name, which sees a rivalry-turned-romance take place between the son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England.
For those who have read the book, you’ll know that music plays a big part in watching the story unfold, and it’s no different for the movie.
However, the cinematic adaptation doesn’t fully stick by all of the tracks mentioned in the novel as co-writer and director Matthew Lopez was keen to take the reigns of the soundtrack and put together a series of songs that made sense for the film adaptation.
While many songs mentioned in the book do make it to the screen - including Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’ - Lopez switched out some other bops throughout and came up with a soundtrack to narrate the love story told in the film.
Keep scrolling for the full Red, White & Royal Blue movie soundtrack…
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.