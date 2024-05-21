Which Bridgerton Actors Are Dating In Real Life? All The Rumoured Relationships

Some of the Bridgerton cast are dating IRL. Picture: Netflix/Getty

Bridgerton may be full of romance on-screen but off-screen the ton is brimming with real life love.

Bridgerton season 3 is all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story, as the best friends finally get together following a string of close encounters and flirty exchanges.

And it’s not just in the ’ton that people are hooking up, the Bridgerton cast are getting together off-screen too, with dating rumours Lady Whistledown would be all over.

So, if you want the IRL Bridgerton tea after divulging season three, here’s everything you need to know about who’s reportedly dating who from the Bridgerton cast.

Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson at the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party. Picture: Getty

Are Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains dating?

Benedict Bridgerton may have only just got his first snippet of a love story in season three with Lady Tilley Arnold, but away from the cameras actor Luke Thompson is rumoured to be dating Harriet Cains, who plays Penelope’s sister Philippa Featherington.

In January, Luke, 35, and Harriet, 30, were pictured at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party where he planted a kiss on her head as they posed with their arms firmly around each other’s waists.

It’s safe to say the photo sent fans into a proper flurry.

Neither Luke or Harriet have addressed the rumours themselves but if that wasn’t enough of a clue, Harriet posted a picture of Luke on Instagram all the way back in January 2021 with the caption: “My favourite Luke soz @lukenewtonuk.”

Are Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips dating?

Sam Phillips stars as Penelope’s potential love interest and almost-husband Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3, but in real life he’s said to be dating another Featherington sister, Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence.

They haven’t confirmed their relationship but they have been pictured together at a few red carpet events, including with Bessie’s mum, Imelda Staunton, no less.

Bridgerton stars Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter with her mum Imelda Staunton at the Wonka Premiere. Picture: Getty

Who is Claudia Jessie dating?

In Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie plays perfectly happy spinster Eloise, but away from the show she’s been in a relationship with the show’s casting director Cole Edwards since the beginning of the series.

Speaking to The Guardian about her audition for Eloise, she said: "I got a job and a fella on the same day. It was a great day for me, wasn’t it?"

Claudia and Cole keep their relationship out of the spotlight, being pictured together just once on a dog walk in 2022.

These days, they live in Birmingham together with their Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Claudia Jessie is dating Bridgerton's casting director Cole Edwards. Picture: Getty

