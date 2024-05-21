Which Bridgerton Actors Are Dating In Real Life? All The Rumoured Relationships

21 May 2024, 12:18

Some of the Bridgerton cast are dating IRL
Some of the Bridgerton cast are dating IRL. Picture: Netflix/Getty
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Bridgerton may be full of romance on-screen but off-screen the ton is brimming with real life love.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3 is all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story, as the best friends finally get together following a string of close encounters and flirty exchanges.

And it’s not just in the ’ton that people are hooking up, the Bridgerton cast are getting together off-screen too, with dating rumours Lady Whistledown would be all over.

So, if you want the IRL Bridgerton tea after divulging season three, here’s everything you need to know about who’s reportedly dating who from the Bridgerton cast.

Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson at the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party
Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson at the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party. Picture: Getty

Are Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains dating?

Benedict Bridgerton may have only just got his first snippet of a love story in season three with Lady Tilley Arnold, but away from the cameras actor Luke Thompson is rumoured to be dating Harriet Cains, who plays Penelope’s sister Philippa Featherington.

In January, Luke, 35, and Harriet, 30, were pictured at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party where he planted a kiss on her head as they posed with their arms firmly around each other’s waists.

It’s safe to say the photo sent fans into a proper flurry.

Neither Luke or Harriet have addressed the rumours themselves but if that wasn’t enough of a clue, Harriet posted a picture of Luke on Instagram all the way back in January 2021 with the caption: “My favourite Luke soz @lukenewtonuk.”

Are Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips dating?

Sam Phillips stars as Penelope’s potential love interest and almost-husband Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3, but in real life he’s said to be dating another Featherington sister, Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence.

They haven’t confirmed their relationship but they have been pictured together at a few red carpet events, including with Bessie’s mum, Imelda Staunton, no less.

Bridgerton stars Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter with her mum Imelda Staunton at the Wonka Premiere
Bridgerton stars Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter with her mum Imelda Staunton at the Wonka Premiere. Picture: Getty

Who is Claudia Jessie dating?

In Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie plays perfectly happy spinster Eloise, but away from the show she’s been in a relationship with the show’s casting director Cole Edwards since the beginning of the series.

Speaking to The Guardian about her audition for Eloise, she said: "I got a job and a fella on the same day. It was a great day for me, wasn’t it?"

Claudia and Cole keep their relationship out of the spotlight, being pictured together just once on a dog walk in 2022.

These days, they live in Birmingham together with their Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Claudia Jessie is dating Bridgerton's casting director Cole Edwards
Claudia Jessie is dating Bridgerton's casting director Cole Edwards. Picture: Getty

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

Is Eloise Gay In Bridgerton? Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For A Queer Romance

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For Eloise To Have A Queer Romance
Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books
Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix

All The Details On Netflix's Buying London: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More

Bridgerton showrunner teases Penelope and Eloise's friendship at the end of season 3

Do Penelope And Eloise Become Friends Again? Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 3 Ending

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell shuts down recasting speculation about Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton Boss Confirms The Duke Will Not Be Recast After Regé-Jean Page Departure

Everything we know about Love Island 2024 contestant Grace Jackson

Who Is Grace Rosà Jackson? Meet The 'Confirmed' Love Island 2024 Contestant

Love Island

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?

Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

Love Island

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit

Nicola Coughlan opens up about refusing to lie about her age to book jobs

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Was Told To Lie About Her Age To Get Acting Jobs

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits