Bridgerton Boss Confirms The Duke Will Not Be Recast After Regé-Jean Page Departure

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell shuts down recasting speculation about Regé-Jean Page. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"Regé-Jean Page is forever our Simon."

Dearest gentle reader, we bring both good news and bad news of Bridgerton's Simon Basset...

The good news is that it's now been confirmed that Regé-Jean Page's iconic role will not be re-cast. The bad news is that he still won't be returning to the show to revive the character.

Back in 2020, Regé-Jean Page skyrocketed to fame thanks to his charming portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in the very first season of the Netflix hit. Shortly before season 2 was confirmed, it was announced that Regé would be leaving, and would not be returning as the Duke in any capacity. At the time, it was stressed that the Duke was pitched as a "one-season arc" type role.

The conversation surrounding Regé and the Duke's whereabouts has ramped up again with the release of Bridgerton season 3, and now showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that Regé will never be replaced or recast.

Rege-Jean Page left Bridgerton after season 1 and will currently not appear in future seasons. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, Regé sent Bridgerton fans into meltdown after saying that the show could recast him if they wanted to. Speaking to Variety for The Gray Man, Regé said of a potential recasting: "I mean, they’re free to do as they like."

Elaborating on the role and why he left, he added: "Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one. We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific [...] You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that."

The absence of the Duke – and by extension, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne – has now prompted a wider conversation amongst fans about whether they'd prefer to have the Duke return but played by a different actor, or deal with the fact that Regé will simply not return.

That conversation has now thankfully been settled by Jess Brownell who has quashed any rumours or speculation of a recast.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

"There's no recasting happening," Jess told Refinery29 Australia. "Regé-Jean Page is forever our Simon."

"In my mind, Simon and Daphne are there," she continued. "We don't see every moment in the Bridgerton's lives. Like, they're going to visit them, they're all getting together as a family — it's just not what you see on camera. So they still exist in the world."

With the Bridgerton team committed to bringing all 8 books to life on screen, there's still plenty of time for Phoebe to return as Daphne. The actress was sadly unable to appear in season 3 due to scheduling conflicts.

Any you never know... maybe one day, years from now, maybe even in the final season, Regé and the team might agree that the world needs one more glimpse at our beloved Duke of Hastings.

