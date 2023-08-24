When Is ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ Coming Out?

Taylor Swift has now teased two songs from ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’, but when is the album coming out and what’s on the track list?

Taylor Swift will soon be finished with her re-recording project, with just two more albums left to re-release once ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out in October and fans are anticipating ‘Reputation’ will be the one that follows so that ‘Taylor Swift’, her debut record, is released last in what will be a full circle moment for the pop star.

We’ve already heard ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ after the songs were included in some high-profile TV shows this year.

‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ was included in The Summer I Turned Pretty series two soundtrack and fans couldn’t believe what they were hearing. And then just a few weeks later ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ was heard in the trailer for Prime Video series Wilderness, starring Jenna Coleman.

After the two Easter eggs, Swifties are guessing ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is next, but when is the album coming out, what will be on the track list and what has Tay said about its re-release?

Taylor Swift fans are predicting she'll re-release 'Reputation' soon
Taylor Swift fans are predicting she'll re-release 'Reputation' soon. Picture: Getty

When is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ coming out?

Fans are predicting ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ will come out after ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. The fact she’s already loaned two songs from the album for TV shows could hint the album is done already.

The re-releases of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ came out within months of each other in 2021, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Tay was planning a back-to-back release for her next two albums.

‘Reputation’ was originally released on 10th November 2017, so it could be that Taylor drops the re-recording on the same date this year, which is what she’s doing for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on 27th October.

When is Taylor legally allowed to re-record ‘Reputation’?

Taylor can now legally re-record ‘Reputation’ after reportedly having to wait at least five years to work on the album. According to Rolling Stone, record contracts often state musicians can’t re-record their music until five years after the release date.

That means that as of November 2022, Taylor is legally allowed to record ‘Reputation’ again after all the rights to her first five albums were acquired by her former label when it was bought by Scooter Braun.

So far, the re-records are mostly the same apart from a few production updates and obviously an older sounding Taylor on the tracks.

'Reputation' originally came out in 2017
'Reputation' originally came out in 2017. Picture: Big Machine Records

What is on the track list for ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

Here are the original songs on ‘Reputation’:

  • ‘…Ready for It?’
  • ‘End Game’ (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)      
  • ‘I Did Something Bad’
  • ‘Don’t Blame Me’      
  • ‘Delicate’      
  • ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ 
  • ‘So It Goes…’    
  • ‘Gorgeous’ 
  • ‘Getaway Car’      
  • ‘King of My Heart’     
  • ‘Dancing With Our Hands Tied’      
  • ‘Dress’     
  • ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’      
  • ‘Call It What You Want’ 
  • ‘New Years Day’

When Tay does eventually re-release ‘Reputation’ she’ll include songs “From The Vault” which accompany every one of her re-records and are an additional few tracks which never made the original version of the album and have thus been dusted off ‘from the vault’.

These tracks are usually five or six never-heard-before songs which Tay often gets other artists involved in, for example, Fall Out Boy featured on ‘Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ on ‘Speak Now (TV)’.

