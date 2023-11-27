Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Film' Will Be Available To Stream Online On Her Birthday

27 November 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 15:47

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home
Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has confirmed The Eras Tour Concert Film will soon be available to watch from Swifties’ very own homes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift broke records with The Eras Tour concert film when it was released in cinemas in October and for fans who already want a re-watch party, it will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home very soon.

On Monday Taylor announced her concert movie will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada and other countries from her birthday – December 13th.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Taylor shared a clip from her live performance of ‘Wildest Dreams’ on The Eras Tour, writing: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

"Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Here’s what you need to know about how and where to watch The Eras Tour Film

Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Where to watch The Eras Tour concert online

The Eras Tour concert film will be available to stream online from December 13th, which diehard Swifties will know is Taylor’s birthday.

Whether this will be on Prime Video or another streaming platform is yet to be announced, so keep your eyes peeled to this page for updates on where to watch The Eras Tour movie online.

Taylor’s including an extra special surprise for when the film is available to stream online, adding songs from the tour that weren’t originally included in the movie’s cinema release; ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.

The film coming to streaming platforms is the extended version, hence the three extra songs, so technically it’s a brand new concert film for those who have already seen it.

Taylor’s announcement came after her final performance in Brazil, where she toured the country with Sabrina Carpenter as her supporting artist.

She’ll resume The Eras Tour on 7th February 2024, when she’ll head to Japan before flying to Australia and Singapore before kicking off the European leg of the tour.

