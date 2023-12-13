Taylor Swift's Birthday Plans Include Huge Surprise From Boyfriend Travis Kelce

This is how Taylor Swift's celebrating her 34th birthday. Picture: Getty/Instagram @patty_cuts

By Abbie Reynolds

NFL player Travis Kelce is putting on a huge birthday party for his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, here's a look at what he's got planned!

Taylor Swift turned 34 today, December 13! To celebrate she announced a few weeks ago that she was releasing her Eras Tour Film to streaming platforms but that is more a gift for us than her.

Luckily her new man Travis Kelce plans to spoil Taylor for her birthday and he's said, according to Us Weekly, that "money is not an object" as he plans to go all out for this billionaire girlfriend.

A Life&Style report said that Travis was planning an intimate dinner for the two of them as well as a "semi-surprise" party with all of her besties - so we will likely see Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and all of her girl gang come out to celebrate.

There have even been claims that the Kansas City Chiefs player could use their private dinner to propose, an insider said: "That’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!” But remember, their relationship is still relatively new, so take this source's quote with a grain of salt.

It's confirmed that Travis will host the birthday bash in New York City rather than his hometown Kansas City where Taylor reportedly briefly moved in with him at his $16 million home.

Taylor Swift out and about on her Birthday eve! Picture: Getty

How is Taylor Swift celebrating her 34th birthday?

So, Taylor's boyfriend Travis is taking over the birthday plans for his international superstar of a girlfriend. A source told Us Weekly he “wants to throw the best party possible” for her and "money is not an object" - no surprise when she is sitting on a net worth of 1.1 billion USD.

He is inviting all of her "close friends" to New York to pull of an epic celebration of the 'Cruel Summer' singer.

According to Life&Style the NFL player has "arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends".

The pair have kept a lot of their relationship under wraps but recently there have been a lot more pics of them out and about surfacing. On the week of Taylor's birthday new festive photos of them emerged and basically broke the internet.

Taylor and Travis are photographed in a festive setting. Picture: Instagram @patty_cuts

Taylor and Travis began dating in August, months before they made their first public appearance together as the singer revealed to TIME magazine that after he shouted her out on his podcast New Heights they started hanging out.

The pair are super proud of each other and seem to be celebrating one another everyday. Taylor even shouted him out while on tour in Argentina when she changed the lyrics of 'Karma' to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me".

The Swift Society shared this adorable baby pic of Taylor for her birthday. Picture: Instagram @TheSwiftSociety

On her birthday eve Taylor was spotted in NYC with Selena Gomez, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry so it seems they'll be spending her special day with her.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more deets on Tay's extravagant birthday celebrations.

