Why Taylor Swift's Birthday Dress Deserves A Closer Look

Taylor Swift's birthday dress has left a lot of us obsessed. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has sparked a fan theory with her dazzling birthday dress - here's a closer look at her $2000 LBD.

Taylor Swift donned the little black dress of dreams for her 34th birthday party in New York City, which was planned by her boyfriend Travis Kelce. She looked stunning next to all of her besties, including actresses Blake Lively and Zoë Kravitz.

Tay's birthday dress was a sparkling black mini from Clio Peppiatt, a brand which garnered a lot of popularity after it had a viral moment on the comedy-drama series The White Lotus.

She paired the LBD with an Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote that was entirely encrusted with jewels.

On her feet, Taylor wore a pair of open-toed high heels by Aquazzura Atelier and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket that she draped over her shoulders.

The look was complete with some adorable silver Messika earrings. The dress alone retails for $2,335 so the billionaire was likely decked out in tens of thousands of dollars worth of glam, as she strutted around the city arm-in-arm with her celeb friends.

We can't help but notice a 'Midnights' theme to the dress which featured a silver moon and clouds... let's have a closer look.

Taylor wears a LBD from Clio Peppiatt for her birthday. Picture: Getty

Her dress, with a price tag of over $2000, looked like a beautiful midnight sky, with sparkling clouds and a moon motif. Fans can only assume this is a nod to her album 'Midnights'.

With some looking back at the dress which kicked off her midnights era, it seems that her bday dress signals the end of an era. At the 2022 VMAs after party she donned a blue playsuit adorned with stars and paired with a white fur coat.

While accepting her Video of the Year award at the VMAs she announced the release of 'Midnights' which she dropped later in the year. Stepping out in her night sky themed outfit at the show's after party was a sure sign that she was stepping into her next era.

Now, as fans brace for Reputation (Taylor's Version), they mourn the end of the 'Midnights' era. One Swiftie wrote: "I am absolutely not ready for the ending of my favourite era"

Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2022 after party. Picture: Getty

Celebrating Taylor's birthday with her was her longtime friend Jack Antonoff and Blake Lively, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid.

Batman actress Zoë Kravtiz had the honour of presenting the singer with her birthday cake which had icing reading 'Birthday Girl Of The Year', a reference to TIME magazine naming her Person Of The Year.

In her Instagram post Taylor captioned it: "Can't believe this year... actually... happened?" And honestly, no surprise. It has been a huge year for her, from her Eras Tour Film premiere, to meeting her new boyf and then ending the year as the person of the year - oh, and reaching a net worth of over a billion USD, pretty massive.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with the likes of Blake Lively and Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Instagram @taylorswift

Well, not sure about you but we've got massive FOMO. It seems there won't be a Rep TV version this year but that dress... she's definitely trying to tell us something.

