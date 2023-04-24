Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid And Blake Lively Are The Girl Squad Of Dreams

24 April 2023, 15:36

Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift and her girl friends including Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively enjoyed a no doubt much-needed night out in New York.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of The Eras Tour and spent a much-needed night off from the concerts joined by BFF Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

The girl squad chatted together as they walked through the city, with Taylor rocking a black strappy mini dress, loafers and her trademark red lip.

Taylor Swift Calls Former Self A ‘Loser’ On The Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Gigi kept things cool in a double denim outfit paired with trainers and Gossip Girl icon Blake teamed baggy jeans with sky high stiletto heels.

Taylor Swift is best friends with Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift is best friends with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty
The Haim sisters have joined Taylor Swift on tour before
The Haim sisters have joined Taylor Swift on tour before. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for over eight years
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for over eight years. Picture: Getty

The Haim sisters also opted for heels, wearing knee-high black boots with their dresses.

The outing was possibly to celebrate Gigi’s 28th birthday and was no doubt well-needed by Taylor who recently split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.

Gigi’s been part of Taylor’s girl gang for nearly 10 years, while Blake and the pop star’s friendship goes back eight years.

The same goes for Taylor and Haim, who formed their friendship in 2015 after they both fan-girled over each other and their music.

Fans of the stars are losing it over the photo, with many pointing out how happy they are to see Taylor having fun with her friends in the wake of her breakup.

One Swiftie called the women's outing, ‘so powerful.’

