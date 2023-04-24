Taylor Swift Calls Former Self A ‘Loser’ On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift held up an ‘L’ to her previous eras and fans want to know why.

Taylor Swift is the Easter egg queen so it’s no wonder fans are trying to investigate why she held up the ‘loser’ sign to her former self during The Eras concert in Houston, Texas.

As part of her stage set-up Taylor has backup dancers dressed in her old outfits to represent different albums, pleading to get out of their glass boxes, and Tay had an unexpected interaction with the one representing ‘Lover’ on 21st April.

'Cardigan' & 'Willow' Nearly Weren't Taylor Swift Songs

She strutted up to the dancer, who was wearing Tay’s fur coat from the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video, and held up the ‘L’ sign to represent the word ‘loser’.

‘Lover’ contained a number of songs inspired by her now-ex Joe Alwyn during their six-year relationship, including ‘London Boy’, ‘Paper Rings’ and ‘Cornelia Street’.

The following night fans noticed she held up the exact same gesture to the dancer representing her ‘Red’ era.

As the clips go viral on TikTok and Twitter fans have also resurfaced a video of her doing it to the ‘Fearless’ dancer from a previous concert.

Swifties are trying to piece together evidence, with some wondering whether it’s Tay confirming her recent split from Joe.

The surprise songs she picked later on in the night were ‘You’re Not Sorry’, one of her breakup ballads, and ‘Wonderland’ which is a remained version of Alice in Wonderland. Both are from ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor and Joe split shortly before The Eras Tour kicked off, after six years together.

While they kept their relationship out of the spotlight and are unlikely to comment on the breakup, Tay did assure fans she’s ‘okay’ at a recent show by giving a thumbs up to a Swiftie who held up a sign reading, ‘are you ok?’.

