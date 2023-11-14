Here's What Gigi Hadid Really Thinks About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid shares her honest thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's bestie Gigi Hadid has shut down comments claiming that she doesn't support Taylor's new relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Since Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have stolen our hearts it's only natural to wonder - what do their friends and family think of their very public relationship? Well, Travis' father and brother have both spoke in support of the budding romance but we haven't heard much on Taylor's side.

This changed when Taylor's bestie, supermodel Gigi Hadid, broke her silence on the matter and slammed rumours claiming that she was anti the coupling. In a post on PerezHilton.com's Instagram it was stated that "Gigi Hadid doesn't agree with the way Taylor Swift is handling Travis Kelce romance".

Gigi, who has been Taylor's friend for over nine years, responded in the comments, saying: "I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period." - you tell 'em Gigi!

Gigi Hadid says she is "over the moon" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has been attending Travis' games and he recently attended her Eras Tour show in Argentina. A PerezHilton.com source claimed that: “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him].” Adding: “She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

Fans were over the moon to see Gigi shut down the rumours as they wrote things like, "Thank you so much for saying something" and "TELL THEM BABE".

Recently it was reported that Selena Gomez thought that her close pal Taylor was moving a too quickly in her relationship with Travis, but this has since been debunked.

On stage in Argentina Taylor changed her lyrics for Travis. Picture: Getty

According to The Mirror, on the gossip site Deux Moi's podcast, Deux U, it was said: "I don't think that Selena is concerned about Taylor and Travis' relationship. I have actually heard the opposite - that all of Taylor's friends are extremely happy for her and how happy she is with Travis right now."

Well, that stacks up with Gigi's Instagram comment! The rumours had came about after a source told Page Six: "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her."

Taylor Swift out with her girls Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner. Picture: Getty

So, you've heard it here, Taylor's friends including Selena and Gigi are "over the moon" about Taylor and Travis' relationship.

