Taylor Swift Just Told Us What We Want To Hear About ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’

6 December 2023, 15:30 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 16:55

Taylor Swift promised the 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Vault tracks will be 'fire'
Taylor Swift promised the 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Vault tracks will be 'fire'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

We’re all eagerly awaiting news about ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ and Taylor Swift herself has just told us what to expect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans are adamant ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is her next re-recording after ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ came out in October and in her new interview with TIME, in which she was named person of the year, Taylor finally addressed the project we all thought would drop in November.

The 31-year-old – who also addressed her relationship with Travis Kelce in the interview – described her ‘Reputation era as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”

She added laughing: “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Taylor also spilled on what fans can expect from the ‘Reputation’ songs ‘From The Vault’, calling them “fire.”

Taylor Swift is re-recording 'Reputation'
Taylor Swift is re-recording 'Reputation'. Picture: Getty

‘Reputation’, was released in 2018 and included songs like ‘End Game’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Delicate’. Taylor described re-visiting the songs like a mythical quest, comparing the re-recording to a movie.

She added: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

Taylor also opened up about writing the album after feeling like her career had been taken away from her, referencing the scandal in which Kanye referenced her in one of his songs, calling her a ‘b***h’, without Taylor’s approval. His then-wife Kim Kardashian then released a phone conversation which seemed to allude to Taylor agreeing to the lyrics, which she denies.

The 12 time Grammy winner calls that time in her life ‘career death’.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

She explained: “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor Swift playing guitar on stage at the Eras tour
Taylor Swift opened up about what fans can expect from 'Reputation (TV)'. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the album’s release, Taylor began her exit from Scott Borchetta’s record label Big Machine, who sold her back catalogue two years later to Scooter Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings.

“I was like, ‘Oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don’t know what to do,’” she said of the difficult time.

Four years on however and Taylor has four new albums to her name; 'Lover', 'Folklore', 'Evermore' and 'Midnights', plus all her re-recordings from 'Fearless' to '1989', except for the final two 'Taylor Swift' and 'Reputation' which Swifties are hoping will drop in 2024.

