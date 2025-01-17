FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Here’s the full lineup, location, date and details on how to get tickets for the LA FireAid benefit concert.

A FireAid benefit concert has been announced to raise money for victims of the LA wildfires and is set to see some of our fave artists, like Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, Katy Perry, Gracie Abrams and Lady Gaga, band together to help with fundraising efforts.

The money raised is set to go towards helping rebuild communities devastated by the fires, providing relief efforts to those affected and other long-term fire prevention initiatives in Southern California.

At the time of writing, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Los Angeles since the wildfires broke out on January 7th and firefighters are continuing to battle the devastation.

Announcing plans for the benefit concert, FireAidLA wrote: “Two venues. One night. Your favourite artists coming together for music & solidarity. Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. Donations can be made via the link in our bio. Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days.”

Here’s the full rundown on date, location, lineup and how to get tickets for the LA FireAid concert.

The FireAid benefit concert lineup. Picture: Instagram/FireAid

Who is performing at the FireAid concert?

It’s fair to say that the concert organisers pulled out all the stops when they put the lineup together for FireAid, because it is seriously stacked, with 18 confirmed artists playing at the concert.

The lineup will be split into two groups, each of which will perform at one of two venues.

The first group lineup is:

Billie Eilish & Finneas

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Gwen Stefani

Jelly Roll

Joni Mitchell

Katy Perry

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are part of the FireAid lineup. Picture: Getty

The second group lineup is:

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

P!nk

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Rod Stewart

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Tate McRae

Lady Gaga is among the artists performing. Picture: Getty

When is the LA FireAid benefit concert?

The FireAidLA concert will take place on Thursday 30th January, commencing at 6pm (PST) or 2am if you’re watching in the UK.

How to get tickets to the LA FireAid benefit concert:

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Wednesday 22nd January 12pm (PST) or 8pm in the UK.

It is not yet known how much a ticket to the concert will cost, as prices will only become available at the on-sale date.

Can you watch the FireAid concert online? Can you watch the FireAid concert in the UK?

You sure can! The concert will be broadcast across most of the places you’d usually turn to for your TV fix.

The platforms broadcasting the concert are: YouTube, Netflix/Tudum, Spotify, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV App, Apple Music, Amazon Music Channel, Twitch, SoundCloud, Veeps, SiriusXM, Max, KTLA+, iHeartRadio and select AMC Theatres.

The Intuit Dome will be one of the concert venues. Picture: Alamy

Where is the FireAid concert taking place?

The FireAid concert will take place at two venues in Inglewood, California - the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. Inglewood is a city in the Los Angeles county of California.

Ticket-holders will only be able to go to one of two venues, as the concerts will run simultaneously.

