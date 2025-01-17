FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

17 January 2025, 15:57

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup
Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Here’s the full lineup, location, date and details on how to get tickets for the LA FireAid benefit concert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A FireAid benefit concert has been announced to raise money for victims of the LA wildfires and is set to see some of our fave artists, like Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, Katy Perry, Gracie Abrams and Lady Gaga, band together to help with fundraising efforts.

The money raised is set to go towards helping rebuild communities devastated by the fires, providing relief efforts to those affected and other long-term fire prevention initiatives in Southern California.

At the time of writing, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Los Angeles since the wildfires broke out on January 7th and firefighters are continuing to battle the devastation.

Announcing plans for the benefit concert, FireAidLA wrote: “Two venues. One night. Your favourite artists coming together for music & solidarity. Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. Donations can be made via the link in our bio. Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days.”

Here’s the full rundown on date, location, lineup and how to get tickets for the LA FireAid concert.

The FireAid benefit concert lineup
The FireAid benefit concert lineup. Picture: Instagram/FireAid

Who is performing at the FireAid concert?

It’s fair to say that the concert organisers pulled out all the stops when they put the lineup together for FireAid, because it is seriously stacked, with 18 confirmed artists playing at the concert.

The lineup will be split into two groups, each of which will perform at one of two venues.

The first group lineup is:

  • Billie Eilish & Finneas
  • Dave Matthews & John Mayer
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Green Day
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Jelly Roll
  • Joni Mitchell
  • Katy Perry
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are part of the FireAid lineup
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are part of the FireAid lineup. Picture: Getty

The second group lineup is:

  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Baby
  • P!nk
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Rod Stewart
  • Stephen Stills
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Sting
  • Tate McRae
Lady Gaga is among the artists performing
Lady Gaga is among the artists performing. Picture: Getty

When is the LA FireAid benefit concert?

The FireAidLA concert will take place on Thursday 30th January, commencing at 6pm (PST) or 2am if you’re watching in the UK.

How to get tickets to the LA FireAid benefit concert:

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Wednesday 22nd January 12pm (PST) or 8pm in the UK.

It is not yet known how much a ticket to the concert will cost, as prices will only become available at the on-sale date.

Can you watch the FireAid concert online? Can you watch the FireAid concert in the UK?

You sure can! The concert will be broadcast across most of the places you’d usually turn to for your TV fix.

The platforms broadcasting the concert are: YouTube, Netflix/Tudum, Spotify, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV App, Apple Music, Amazon Music Channel, Twitch, SoundCloud, Veeps, SiriusXM, Max, KTLA+, iHeartRadio and select AMC Theatres.

The Intuit Dome will be one of the concert venues
The Intuit Dome will be one of the concert venues. Picture: Alamy

Where is the FireAid concert taking place?

The FireAid concert will take place at two venues in Inglewood, California - the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. Inglewood is a city in the Los Angeles county of California.

Ticket-holders will only be able to go to one of two venues, as the concerts will run simultaneously.

Read more about Capital news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island & how old was she?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae is very close with sister Zoe Rae

Meet Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae – everything you need to know

Molly Mae has revealed she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury in her new documentary

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits