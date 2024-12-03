Tate McRae spills on her upcoming album ‘So Close to What’

3 December 2024, 09:00

Tate McRae told Capital Breakfast all about her upcoming album
Tate McRae told Capital Breakfast all about her upcoming album. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tate McRae joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to chat about her upcoming new music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tate McRae recently announced her new album ‘So Close to What’, releasing new single ‘2 Hands’ to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Chatting to Capital Breakfast about her upcoming music, Tate said ‘2 Hands’ is the least-spicy of the track list.

After the guys pointed out how ‘steamy’ the song is, Tate replied: “Compared to other songs I’ve written for this album it’s probably the least steamy song. It’s just a little love song about being present with your person. It feels very crazy for a love song to come out of my mouth, it’s not my natural instinct.”

Tate went on to talk about working on her next album with songwriting legend Ryan Tedder.

Tate McRae is about to release her third studio album
Tate McRae is about to release her third studio album. Picture: Getty

She explained: “Me and Ryan have written a lot of songs for this record and I’m very excited - he’s amazing.

“We support each other, it’s kind of a flow. We’ll start some cords, start a beat. Both of us usually walk into the room with a North Star of a song that we wanna chase. And I usually have so much s*** to talk about. Like, ‘this is going on in my life’ and ‘this is happening.’”

Tate said the song comes to life once she takes to the mic and starts subconsciously saying things.

Tate McRae has just released new single '2 Hands'
Tate McRae has just released new single '2 Hands'. Picture: Getty

“I’ll start doing melody passes on the mic and usually I’ll end up saying stuff lyrically, subconsciously and we’ll start building off an idea, he’ll be like, ‘that’s a cool title’ and we’ll start building the song.”

She added that she ‘gets very geeky’ with the mechanics of the song, adding: “I’m very specific on what I like and what I don’t like.”

‘So Close to What’ is Tate’s third studio album and comes out February 21st 2025.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift fans criticise Eras Tour Book over multiple grammatical errors

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Get to know Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity Danny Jones: McFly star's age, wife, children & more

Hot On Capital

Arabella Chi is back in Love Island for All Stars

Love Island's Arabella Chi: Age, boyfriend, pregnancy & what season she's from

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Billy Henty

Love Island

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

TV & Film

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran have sparked split rumours

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran spark split rumours

Love Island

Tulisa was the third celeb to leave the jungle this year

I'm A Celeb fans fume over Tulisa's exit from the jungle

TV & Film

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?

Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unique relationship

Cutest Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments - Their friendship timeline

TV & Film

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession

Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo went days without bathroom breaks while filming 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she went entire days without bathroom breaks while filming

TV & Film

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

TV & Film

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

TV & Film

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

All about Wicked's Cynthia Erivo - Age, films, TV shows and more

TV & Film

Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton

Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne in his hometown leaves fans in tears

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

TV & Film

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch