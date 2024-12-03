Tate McRae spills on her upcoming album ‘So Close to What’

Tate McRae told Capital Breakfast all about her upcoming album. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tate McRae joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to chat about her upcoming new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tate McRae recently announced her new album ‘So Close to What’, releasing new single ‘2 Hands’ to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Chatting to Capital Breakfast about her upcoming music, Tate said ‘2 Hands’ is the least-spicy of the track list.

After the guys pointed out how ‘steamy’ the song is, Tate replied: “Compared to other songs I’ve written for this album it’s probably the least steamy song. It’s just a little love song about being present with your person. It feels very crazy for a love song to come out of my mouth, it’s not my natural instinct.”

Tate went on to talk about working on her next album with songwriting legend Ryan Tedder.

Tate McRae is about to release her third studio album. Picture: Getty

She explained: “Me and Ryan have written a lot of songs for this record and I’m very excited - he’s amazing.

“We support each other, it’s kind of a flow. We’ll start some cords, start a beat. Both of us usually walk into the room with a North Star of a song that we wanna chase. And I usually have so much s*** to talk about. Like, ‘this is going on in my life’ and ‘this is happening.’”

Tate said the song comes to life once she takes to the mic and starts subconsciously saying things.

Tate McRae has just released new single '2 Hands'. Picture: Getty

“I’ll start doing melody passes on the mic and usually I’ll end up saying stuff lyrically, subconsciously and we’ll start building off an idea, he’ll be like, ‘that’s a cool title’ and we’ll start building the song.”

She added that she ‘gets very geeky’ with the mechanics of the song, adding: “I’m very specific on what I like and what I don’t like.”

‘So Close to What’ is Tate’s third studio album and comes out February 21st 2025.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.