14 November 2024, 17:02 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 17:52

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how to get presale tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in support of her album 'So Close To What'.

It's ok I'm ok as long as I get Tate McRae tickets! Tate McRae has announced a new tour: The Miss Possessive Tour.

Yesterday (13 Nov), Tate McRae began teasing a new tour with pop up billboards at various arenas around the world. Tate's Think Later World Tour may not be over just yet but, with 'It's ok I'm ok' currently dominating the charts, and her new album 'So Close To What' coming out on 21st February, the demand to see Tate live is overwhelming.

Today (14 Nov), Tate revealed that the Miss Possessive Tour will be her first arena tour kicking off in 2025. To help make sure you go, we're here to let you know how and when you can get 2 hands on Tate tickets. Here's all the information you need including presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and support acts.

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?

Tate McRae introduces us to her alter ego

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Tate dropped presale information for the Miss Possessive Tour on Instagram writing: "Pre-sale for @americanexpress card members begins Tuesday, November 19th at 11am local in the US and at 9am local in the UK & Europe. UK, IE & DE: Pre-order So Close To What in my online store for pre-sale access on Wednesday, November 20th!!"

Click here for more American Express presale information. To get a presale code by preordering Tate's album 'So Close To What', you need to preorder the record from Tate's official store by Monday, 18th November at 17:00. Presale codes will be sent by 15:00 on Tuesday, 19th November.

For all the latest presale information, we recommend following Tate's official fan pages @t8hq on Instagram and signing up to her mailing list on her site.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are set to go on general sale on Friday, 22nd November at 11:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour American Express Presale

  • United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (19th November)
  • United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (19th November)
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 09:00 AM (19th November)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour Album Pre-Order Presale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 09:00 AM (20th November)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour General Sale

  • United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (22nd November)
  • United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (22nd November)
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 09:00 AM (22nd November)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Ticket prices for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are yet to be announced and likely won't be revealed until tickets go on sale. However, for reference tickets for her last tour cost between $54-$304 in the US and £40 to £160 in the UK depending on packages.

With the Miss Possessive Tour being Tate's biggest yet, it's possible prices will be higher. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Miss Possessive Tour ticket price information is revealed.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour?

As it stands, Tate McRae has announced a 47 date world tour with dates in South America, North America and Europe. Whether or not she announces any extra dates due to demand is yet to be seen so make sure to follow her on socials and sign up to her mailing list for updates.

South American Leg

  • 18/03/25 - Mexico City, Mexico
  • 21/03/25 - Santiago, Chile
  • 21/03/25 - San Isidro, Argentina
  • 25/03/25 - Santiago, Chile
  • 27/03/25 - Bogotá, Colombia
  • 28/03/25 - São Paolo, Brazil

European Leg

  • 07/05/25 - Lisbon, Portugal
  • 09/05/25 - Madrid, Spain
  • 13/05/25 - Stuttgart, Germany
  • 14/05/25 - Antwerp, Belgium
  • 16/05/25 - Dublin, Ireland
  • 19/05/25 - Birmingham, UK
  • 20/05/25 - London, UK
  • 23/05/25 - Glasgow, UK
  • 24/05/25 - Manchester, UK
  • 27/05/25 - Paris, France
  • 28/05/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • 30/05/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 01/06/25 - Stockholm, Sweden
  • 03/06/25 - Hamburg, Germany
  • 06/06/25 - Lodz, Poland
  • 08/06/25 - Vienna, Austria
  • 10/06/25 - Prague, Czech Republic
  • 11/06/25 - Köln, Germany
  • 18/06/25 - Zürich, Switzerland

North American Leg

  • 05/08/25 - Vancouver, Canada
  • 07/08/25 - Edmonton, Canada
  • 09/08/25 - Winnipeg, Canada
  • 13/08/25 - Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • 15/08/25 - Chicago, Illinois
  • 16/08/25 - Detroit, Michigan
  • 19/08/25 - Toronto, Canada
  • 22/08/25 - Ottawa, Canada
  • 24/08/25 - Montreal, Canada
  • 26/08/25 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • 29/08/25 - Cleveland, Ohio
  • 31/08/25 - Baltimore, Maryland
  • 03/09/25 - New York, New York
  • 06/09/25 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 09/09/25 - Atlanta, Georgia
  • 11/09/25 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 13/09/25 - Orlando, Florida
  • 16/09/25 - Austin, Texas
  • 18/09/25 - Dallas, Texas
  • 20/09/25 - Denver, Colorado
  • 24/09/25 - San Francisco, California
  • 26/09/25 - Inglewood, California

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour locations: Where is Tate McRae playing?

For the time being, Tate McRae is only taking the Miss Possessive Tour to cities in South America, North America and Europe but it's possible that she has more legs planned for after the tour wraps. The Think Later World Tour visited Australia and Asia so it seems likely that the Miss Possessive Tour will have legs there too.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Tate announces any more Miss Possessive Tour dates.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

No information for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on Tate's upcoming third studio album 'So Close To What' including the singles 'It's ok I'm ok' and '2 hands'.

Elsewhere, expect to hear Tate's biggest hits including 'Greedy', 'Exes' and 'You Broke Me First'.

Who is supporting Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour?

Pop princess Zara Larsson will be supporting Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in the US with Benee supporting her in Europe.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Miss Possessive Tour information is revealed.

