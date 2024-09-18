Exclusive

Tate McRae Explains How 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Started Out As A Joke

Tate McRae says her song 'It's Okay I'm Okay' started out as a "joke". Picture: Global/RCA Records

By Abbie Reynolds

After the release of her single 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Tate McRae told us the origins of the song's title and catchy hook.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Tate McRae dropped her song 'It's Ok I'm Ok' on September 13th she joined Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby where she revealed how she came up with the hook that has been stuck in our heads since the first time we heard it.

"I have this thing in [music writing] sessions where I just won't eat unless I finish the song. It's honestly just like if I'm in the studio I have to finish the song and then I'll eat my meal, I can't eat in the middle of writing," she began explaining.

The 'Greedy' singer went on: "So then Ilya and Savan would be like, 'Hey do you want food?' and then everyday for like two weeks straight I'd say, 'It's okay, I'm okay'.

"Then we were like, 'We should just put that down as a joke', and then it ended up turning into a song."

Tate McRae said Ryan Tedder always helps her out and has her back. Picture: Global

To write new music Tate had gone to Sweden to write new music with songwriters and producers Ilya and Savan who she described as "the most talented people alive".

You'd recognise Savan Kotecha's work from songs like The Weeknd's 'I Can't Feel My Face' and One Direction's 'That's What Make You Beautiful', more recently he worked on the August Moon songs for The Idea Of You.

And Ilya Salmanzadeh's genius has been used to create songs like Sam Smith's 'How Do You Sleep?', Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' and Coldplay's new song with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI 'WE PRAY'.

American singer-songwriter and record producer Ryan Tedder is also credited as a co-writer on 'It's Ok I'm Ok' and he has previously worked on loads of Tate's hits like '10:35', 'Exes' and 'Greedy'.

"Me and Ryan have written so many songs and yeah, maybe lots will come out we will see," Tate teased before adding that she loves working with him because he has a "chaotic" writing process that is so different to hers.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.