Tate McRae explains surprising symbolism in 'Revolving door' music video

Tate McRae’s 'Revolving door' lyrics include nod to her sophomore album. Picture: Getty / Youtube

By Abbie Reynolds

Tate McRae's 'Revolving door' lyrics and music video explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Miss Tate Rosner McRae, or Miss Possessive as we now know her, has delivered to us 15 bops with her third album 'So Close To What'.

The pop icon teased the tone of the album with strut-inducing singles like 'It's ok I'm ok', '2 hands' and 'Sports car' but she's also shown us her deep and vulnerable side on the record too. In particular tracks like 'Purple lace bra', which has a provocative message about her relationship with the media, and 'I know love' with her boyfriend The Kid LAROI.

But also 'Revolving door' has caused a whole lot of chatter. The song was released with an accompanying music video that sees Tate deliver some killer choreo before she falls to the ground in tears, looks over her shoulder and says: "Again?"

So, what is the third track of this album about? Here's what we know.

Tate McRae stuns in 'Revolving door' music video. Picture: YouTube / Russ Fraser

Tate is perfectly describing the feeling of always going back to someone even though you might know it's not the right thing to do. She sings: Say I couldn't want you less, but I just want you more / So I keep comin' back (Oh no) like a revolvin' door

Think of a situationship where you know things aren't really going to change but you stay coming back just in case. She sings about wanting to 'call off' someone like they're a 'bad habit' but she can't.

The music video of 'Revolving door' also perfectly reflects the feeling of being trapped in a never ending cycle. As after giving a full out performance Tate is brought to tears before she resets to do the entire thing again - literal shivers.

She even end the song by singing, I need a minute, and it's exactly a minute from that moment to when she says 'Again?' in the music video. She took a literal minute.

Announcing the music video, Tate also revealed the symbolism of the 15 doors saying: "goooooo watch one of my favourite videos out now to my song revolving door <3 all 15 doors representing each track on the album. this video means so much to me. we put our blood sweat tears and 11 hours in these pumps into this video hahahah."

THE ENDING OF THE REVOLVING DOOR MV????? pic.twitter.com/XmZnaSxFiR — 𝓚𝓸𝓱𝓵 IS SO CLOSE TO WHAT IN 1 DAY (@myst_1o) February 21, 2025

tate showing her vulnerable side on revolving door mv. girl said i need a minute but the show must go on and is sad — carina 𐚁 (@cattitude_girl) February 21, 2025

Who is Tate McRae's 'Revolving door' about?

We know that this song isn't about her current beau The Kid Laroi as their song together 'I know love' shows their relationship is the real deal. In their duet he raps: You said it was gon' be quick, now we're twelve months in

Pure speculation suggests the song could have been penned about her ex Cole Sillinger, of course she hasn't confirmed this. The reason fans think it's about Cole is because there was already speculation that some of the lyrics from her sophomore album 'THINK LATER' were penned about him and in 'Revolving door' she calls back to them.

For example, in the song 'think later' she sings, met you at a night out in Boston, and in 'Revolving door' she sings, I still think 'bout that night out in Boston.

🚨 | Tate McRae makes a callback to her sophomore album “THINK LATER” in her brand new single “Revolving Door” pic.twitter.com/zvQpvv4xZZ — mae ¡ 🦇 loves tee 🔪™️ (@DRlVlNGHOME2YOU) February 21, 2025

Tate McRae - Revolving door (Official Video)

Tate McRae's 'Revolving door' lyrics in full:

Verse 1

My cold heart is finally melting

I moved from the east to the west wing

I finally think it might be helping, oh, oh

I confess, I'm not that versatile

Say I'm good, but I might be in denial

Takes one call and that undoes the dial (Ah)

Pre-Chorus

Baby, I tried to call you

Off like a bad habit

Tried to call you

Off like a bad habit

Chorus

But I keep comin' back like a revolvin' door

Say I couldn't want you less, but I just want you more

So I keep comin' back like a revolvin' door

Say I couldn't want you less, but I just want you more

Post-Chorus

And more, and more

And more, more (More)

And more, and more

And more, more (More)

Verse 2

Shut it down

That I try (Hey), then you comе, come around

F--- me good, f--- me up, thеn I gotta move towns

How'd I get from your gym to your couch? Oh, how?

Pre-Chorus

Baby, I tried to (Tried to) call you (Call you)

Off like a bad habit (Yeah)

Tried to (Tried to) call you (Call you)

Off like a bad habit

Chorus

But I keep comin' back (Oh no) like a revolvin' door (Yeah)

Say I couldn't want you less, but I just want you more

So I keep comin' back (Oh no) like a revolvin' door (Yeah)

Say I couldn't want you less, but I just want you more

Post-Chorus

And more (Get what I want), and more (Can't get enough of)

And more (You, when you make me), more (More)

And more (Get what I want), and more (Can't get enough of)

And more (You, when you make me), more (More)

Bridge

Change my mind so much I can't find it

I work so much, can't be reminded

Life feels worse, but good with you in it

Supposed to be on stage, but f--- it, I need a minute

Change my mind so much it's exhaustin'

I still think 'bout that night out in Boston

I'm more hurt than I would admit

I'm supposed to be an adult, but f--- it, I need a minute (Oh)

Read more music news here: