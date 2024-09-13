Tate McRae Explains "Crazy" Meaning Behind 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Lyrics And Video

Tate McRae 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Tate McRae 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: RCA Records
Who are Tate McRae's 'It's Ok I'm Ok' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song and music video.

Ate McSlay is back! Tate McRae has just released her new single 'It's Ok I'm Ok' and the lyrics and video are pop perfection.

As soon as Tate McRae dropped 'Greedy' last year, something in the pop world shifted. After making a name for herself with moody sad girl music, Tate decided to put her dancing training to good use and make a pop banger and video reminiscent of legends like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Since then, Tate has fully committed to being a main pop girlie.

Now, Tate has kicked off a brand new era and 'It's Ok I'm Ok' sees her up the ante. What are Tate's 'It' Ok I'm Ok' lyrics about though? Here's a full breakdown of the song and music video and everything Tate has said about them.

Tate McRae prepares for The VMAs red carpet

In 'It's Ok I'm Ok', Tate sees a terrible ex move on with someone else but it isn't a heartbreak song. Tate is simply happy to no longer be with him and warns his new girlfriend that he's not the goody guy he makes himself out to be. She sings: And she be like, 'He's so perfect' / I be like, 'Oh, what version?'

Rubbing salt in the wound, Tate adds: Ain't nobody got me this nervous / Oh, baby, I been there / And right in that same position / So, baby, don't get this twisted / No, nothin' could make me miss it / Take him, he's yours.

In the chorus, Tate makes clear she's fine without him: It's okay, I'm okay, had him in the first place / It's okay, I'm okay /
It's okay, I'm okay, I don't really gotta say / It's okay / You can have him anyway.

As for the video, there are several versions of Tate being outrageous in New York City including a scene where she gets arrested for being naked in public. Oh, and she does the splits on top of a truck.

Not to mention, there's a lot of incredible choreography by Tate's close friend and collaborator Sean Bankhead.

Tate McRae - It's ok I'm ok (Official Video)

Discussing the meaning behind the song with Rolling Stone, Tate revealed: "Honestly, I wrote it last year in Sweden with Ilya and Savan. It started from a conversation of me being like, 'It's ok I'm ok' - and we were like, 'That would be a crazy pop song'. I ended up finishing it four weeks ago and turned it into a fun pop song and made the music video."

Tate also said that it went through many variations: "We rewrote the entire song. A year later, I'm different person in different relationships. 21 now, I feel like, I have different perspectives so the whole song shifted to me and I saw it in a brand new light I didn't before."

Tate is yet to say if anyone in particular inspired the song. As for the inspiration behind the video, Tate said: "So many pop videos. Old Britney, old Christina. It's very campy I would say. Shawn absolutely devoured the choreo."

Bring on TM3!

Tate McRae - 'It's Ok I'm Ok' lyrics

INTRO
Mm, yeah
Mm, uh

VERSE 1
See you so excited (Mm)
You got him locked down (Yeah)
You're movin' like I did (Mm)
Before I found out
He ain't just a pretty-faced talker
Good with his money, close to his mother
You're seeing one-sided (Sided)
You got him right now

PRE-CHORUS
And she be like, "He's so perfect"
I be like, "Oh, what version?"
"Ain't nobody got me this nervous"
Oh, baby, I been there (Hey)
And right in that same position (Hey)
So, baby, don't get this twisted (Hey)
No, nothin' could make me miss it
Take him, he's yours

CHORUS
It's okay, I'm okay, had him in the first place
It's okay, I'm okay (Okay, yeah, yeah)
It's okay, I'm okay, I don't really gotta say
It's okay (Okay)

POST-CHORUS
You can have him anyway (Way)
Anyway (Way)
You can have him anyway (Way)
Anyway (Oh, oh, oh)

VERSE 2
Was such a romantic (Romantic)
You got me like, "F--- that"
Some months and some long flights
Now I can't go near that

PRE-CHORUS
And she be like, "He's so perfect"
I be like, "Oh, what version?"
"Ain't nobody got me this nervous"
Oh, baby, I've been there (Hey)
And right in that same position (Hey)
So, baby, don't get this twisted (Hey)
No, nothin' could make me miss it
Take him, he's yours

CHORUS
It's okay, I'm okay, had him in the first place
It's okay, I'm okay (Okay)
It's okay, I'm okay, I don't really gotta say
It's okay (Okay)

POST-CHORUS
You can have him anyway (Way)
Anyway (Way)
You can have him anyway (Way)
Anyway (Way, way, way)

CHORUS
It's okay, I'm okay, had him in the first place
It's okay, I'm okay (I'm okay, I'm okay)
It's okay, I'm okay, I don't really gotta say (It's okay)
It's okay

POST-CHORUS
You can have him anyway (Anyway)
Anyway (Anyway)
You can have him anyway (Anyway)
Anyway (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

OUTRO
I don't want him anyway, girl, take him
I don't want him anyway, girl, take him
I don't want him anyway, girl, take him (Girl, just take him)
I don't want him (Yeah, I don't), I don't want him (Yeah, I don't)
I don't want him (Anyway) anyway, girl, take him (Anyway)
I don't want him (Anyway) anyway, girl, take him
I don't, it's okay, it's okay, take him
I don't want him (Yeah, I don't), I don't want him

