Tate McRae's loved-up '2 Hands' lyrics explained

Tate's '2 Hands' is high-key romantic. Picture: Getty / Press

By Abbie Reynolds

Tate McRae just dropped '2 Hands' and we're dissecting the lyrics.

It's a full Tate McRae takeover! Not only has she just announced her third album 'So Close To What' and a world tour called 'Miss Possessive', Tate has dropped another single, '2 Hands', after the success of her last one 'It's ok I'm ok'.

Tate penned '2 Hands' with Ryan Tedder who is well known for not only being OneRepublic's frontman but for creating pop hits like Ed Sheeran's 'Happier' and Beyoncé's 'Halo', yes BEYONCÉ's 'Halo'. So we know this song is going to be a success, especially after he helped Tate pen her iconic tune 'greedy'.

The steamy song '2 Hands' dropped with a huge music video which, in true Tate style, included a huge dance break.

Tate McRae has dropped her song '2 Hands'. Picture: Vevo

Who and what is Tate McRae's '2 Hands' about?

Currently Tate is dating 'GIRLS' rapper The Kid LAROI which will of course have fans thinking she penned this song about him, but she hasn't confirmed that.

The song is basically all about love languages. Tate is saying she doesn't need constant words of affirmation or any big gestures to feel loved, all she wants it physical touch.

She sings: Don't need to tell me you love me / Seventeen times in a day (Yeah) / I don't need to hear I'm your number one / And everybody's second place / You don't gotta sh-t-talk your last girl / Sayin' she don't compare to me

All Tate wants is: A little less talk / And a lot more touch / I just want your two hands on me at all times, baby

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Tate McRae's '2 hands' music video:

Tate McRae - 2 hands (Official Video)

Is Lando Norris in Tate McRae's '2 Hands' music video?

There were lots of rumours that F1's Lando Norris would be in the music video, but despite the F1 feel to it he doesn't make a cameo. However he and Tate are friends so could this be a future collab, perhaps?

What are the lyrics to Tate McRae's '2 Hands'?

[Intro]

I want your two hands

To never let me go

I want your two hands

Two hands on me

[Verse 1]

Don't need to tell me you love me

Seventeen times in a day (Yeah)

I don't need to hear I'm your number one

And everybody's second place

You don't gotta sh-t-talk your last girl

Sayin' she don't compare to me (Yeah)

Baby, I ain't saying you don't know me well (Ooh)

It's just not the sh-t I need

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause they're just words, they don't mean much

(They don't mean so much, no, no)

Need a little less talk

And a lot more touch

[Chorus]

I just want your two hands on me at all times, baby

If you lеt go (I want your two hands), better put 'em right back fast

Want your two hands on mе like my life needs savin'

Let 'em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah (I want, I want)

[Verse 2]

You ain't gonna win with the jewellery

Don't need the cute f--kin' names (No)

We don't gotta live out at hotels

We could do it in my room all day

And I know you could spoil me plenty more

But I don't really trust that anymore

And I already got that bag for free

But if you bought it, then that's sweet (Sweet)

[Pre-Chorus]

No, they're just things, they don't mean much

(They don't mean so much, no, no)

Seen a real good thing

Turn to real f--ked up

[Chorus]

I just want your two hands on me at all times, baby

If you let go (I want your two hands), better put 'em right back fast

Want your two hands on me like my life needs savin'

Let 'em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah, 'cause

[Post-Chorus]

I want 'em all to see

You look good on top of me

At this time at night, I need

Not one, not three

Just your two hands on me like my life needs savin'

Let 'em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah, oh

[Bridge]

I want your two hands

Don't ever let me go

I want your two hands

Put two hands on me (Oh)

I want your two hands (Don't ever let me go)

Don't ever let me go (Woah)

(I want your two hands) I want your two hands

(Can you do it like that?) Put two hands on me

[Chorus]

I just want your two hands on me at all times, baby

If you let go (I want your two hands), better put 'em right back fast

Want your two hands on me like my life needs savin'

Let 'em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah, 'cause

[Post-Chorus]

I want 'em all to see

You look good on top of me

At this time at night, I need

Not one, not three

Just your two hands on me like my life needs savin'

Let 'em all know (I want your two hands)

Can you do it like that? Yeah