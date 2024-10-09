Exclusive

Tate McRae explains how she really filmed 'It's ok I'm ok' video – 'I wasn't naked!'

9 October 2024, 20:00

Tate McRae revealed how she really filmed her video for 'It's ok I'm ok'
Tate McRae revealed how she really filmed her video for 'It's ok I'm ok'. Picture: Global/TateMcRae/Vevo

By Kathryn Knight

Tate McRae has finally shared how she really filmed her risqué music video for 'It's ok I'm ok'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tate McRae's music video for 'It's ok I'm ok' broke the internet when it dropped, with her iconic strut being recreated by thousands of TikTok users, including our very own Capital Breakfast presenters.

So when Tate joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, we had to ask what was really going down on set between those incredible dance moves and *that* seemingly nude moment.

In an unexpected plot twist, Tate said the video was actually 'super wholesome' and that her parents were even on set cheering her on, revealing that the racy vibe was cleverly added in the edit.

Tate told Jimmy: "The vibe on set was very wholesome, I was wearing a full tube top and shorts. My Mum and Dad were on set like, ‘woo this is so fire!’

Tate McRae and boyfriend The Kid Laroi
Tate McRae said her music video was 'wholesome' between takes. Picture: Getty

"And when we got the edit back we were like, ‘woah’. It’s so crazy how realistic it looks, but everyone thinks I was butt naked and I’m like, ‘no I would wear that to the gym’."

Jimmy asked if camera trickery was at play and Tate said it was down to some very artistic editing.

She added: "It’s fully the editing of it and the art of it. It’s just the way it was shot.

"It was a very chilled day on set, so when it came back we we were like, ‘woah it’s crazy what editing can do.’"

Watch Jimmy's full interview with Tate McRae on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Outer Banks season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 4 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Get to know MAFS' Sionainn

Who is Sionainn from MAFS UK? Age, job, how to pronounce her name and more

TV & Film

Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in live-action Frozen

Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie

TV & Film

Exclusive
MAFS teaser

MAFS UK's Stephen already irritated by Hannah's 'full on banter' in new honeymoon clip

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits