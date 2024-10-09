Exclusive

Tate McRae explains how she really filmed 'It's ok I'm ok' video – 'I wasn't naked!'

Tate McRae revealed how she really filmed her video for 'It's ok I'm ok'. Picture: Global/TateMcRae/Vevo

By Kathryn Knight

Tate McRae has finally shared how she really filmed her risqué music video for 'It's ok I'm ok'.

Tate McRae's music video for 'It's ok I'm ok' broke the internet when it dropped, with her iconic strut being recreated by thousands of TikTok users, including our very own Capital Breakfast presenters.

So when Tate joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, we had to ask what was really going down on set between those incredible dance moves and *that* seemingly nude moment.

In an unexpected plot twist, Tate said the video was actually 'super wholesome' and that her parents were even on set cheering her on, revealing that the racy vibe was cleverly added in the edit.

Tate told Jimmy: "The vibe on set was very wholesome, I was wearing a full tube top and shorts. My Mum and Dad were on set like, ‘woo this is so fire!’

Tate McRae said her music video was 'wholesome' between takes. Picture: Getty

"And when we got the edit back we were like, ‘woah’. It’s so crazy how realistic it looks, but everyone thinks I was butt naked and I’m like, ‘no I would wear that to the gym’."

Jimmy asked if camera trickery was at play and Tate said it was down to some very artistic editing.

She added: "It’s fully the editing of it and the art of it. It’s just the way it was shot.

"It was a very chilled day on set, so when it came back we we were like, ‘woah it’s crazy what editing can do.’"

