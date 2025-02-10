Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

10 February 2025, 08:43

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video
Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tate McRae fans are loosing it over her accurate prediction of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game score.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hey cute jeans, take football predictions from me...

It turns our sports jersey wearing pop star Tate McRae doesn't know that much about American football, or so she thought.

After Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, a video of Tate before the 2023 Super Bowl has resurfaced.

At the 2023 Super Bowl the Chiefs and the Eagles went head-to-head, with Travis' team coming out on top. While the score that year was 35-38, Tate had a different prediction and it came true at this year's championship game.

What was the 2025 Super Bowl score?

Tate McRae recently released the single 'Sports Car'
Tate McRae recently released the single 'Sports Car'. Picture: Getty

In a video that has been reshared on TikTok, the '2 hands' singer is seen with Eagles stickers on her face, saying: "This is football, right?"

"I think it's going to be, 70 and - no. It's going to be 40 and 22," she said before she was asked who was going to win.

"Obviously, the... obviously Philly!" she said, summoning up some faux confidence.

She might not have predicted it correctly that year, but just two years later she hit the nail on the head as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs after loosing in 2023 and missing out on the championship game last year.

Fans have rushed to ask Tate to predict more things for then, like upcoming sporting events or niche things in their personal lives.

One hilariously said: "GIRL WHO IS MY HUSBAND @tatemcrae."

And another penned: "Ask for the release date of GTA 6 next."

Who knew the 'Sports Car' singer would turn into the next sports Raven Baxter?

Read more from Capital here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

TV & Film

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl win?

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

A closer look at Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 outfit

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits