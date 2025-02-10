Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tate McRae fans are loosing it over her accurate prediction of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game score.

Hey cute jeans, take football predictions from me...

It turns our sports jersey wearing pop star Tate McRae doesn't know that much about American football, or so she thought.

After Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, a video of Tate before the 2023 Super Bowl has resurfaced.

At the 2023 Super Bowl the Chiefs and the Eagles went head-to-head, with Travis' team coming out on top. While the score that year was 35-38, Tate had a different prediction and it came true at this year's championship game.

What was the 2025 Super Bowl score?

Tate McRae recently released the single 'Sports Car'. Picture: Getty

In a video that has been reshared on TikTok, the '2 hands' singer is seen with Eagles stickers on her face, saying: "This is football, right?"

"I think it's going to be, 70 and - no. It's going to be 40 and 22," she said before she was asked who was going to win.

"Obviously, the... obviously Philly!" she said, summoning up some faux confidence.

She might not have predicted it correctly that year, but just two years later she hit the nail on the head as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs after loosing in 2023 and missing out on the championship game last year.

BYE THE WAY TATE PREDICTED THE SCORE?? 40-22?? and wearing the eagles sticker like omg pic.twitter.com/0k2wTh0PXt — sarah ౨ৎ (@rocklznder) February 10, 2025

Fans have rushed to ask Tate to predict more things for then, like upcoming sporting events or niche things in their personal lives.

One hilariously said: "GIRL WHO IS MY HUSBAND @tatemcrae."

And another penned: "Ask for the release date of GTA 6 next."

Who knew the 'Sports Car' singer would turn into the next sports Raven Baxter?

