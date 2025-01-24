Who is Tate McRae dating, does she have a boyfriend?

24 January 2025, 15:07

Tate McRae is in a relationship with The Kid Laroi
Tate McRae is in a relationship with The Kid Laroi. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tate McRae is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, and such fame brings an interest in her love life, so who is she dating and does she have a boyfriend?

Tate McRae is known for huge songs like ‘Greedy’, ‘you broke me first’, ‘It’s Ok I’m Ok’ and ’Sports car’, all bops which have blown up on the likes of TikTok thanks to her dreamy lyrics, incredible choreography and diehard following.

With international fame comes a strong interest in her love life and relationships and as fans gear up for the release of her third album, people want to know if Tate is dating anyone or has a boyfriend.

Loyal followers of the 21-year-old will know she’s been in a relationship with Australian rapper and singer The Kid Laroi – here’s what we know about their relationship.

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi began dating in 2024
Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi began dating in 2024. Picture: Getty

Does Tate McRae have a boyfriend?

Yes! Tate is in a relationship with fellow pop star The Kid Laroi, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, after they were first spotted hanging out together at the start of 2024. In February last year after being papped on a dinner date, they were seen holding hands at an ice hockey game, where Tate was the halftime performer.

They’ve also been seen together on more than one occasion on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, who has been a mentor to rapper The Kid Laroi for a few years now.

The Kid Laroi is a rapper and singer
The Kid Laroi is a rapper and singer. Picture: Getty

Who is Tate McRae’s boyfriend?

Tate’s boyfriend is The Kid Laroi, who is 21 years old and was discovered at the age of 15 when he made the top 5 of the Triple J ‘unearthed’ competition, a contest which showcased talented high school students in Australia. Off the back of this sudden national fame, he was spotted by music exec Lil Bibby who signed him to Columbia Records.

He publicly confirmed he and Tate were together at one of his shows in April last year in Dublin, asking the crowd to sing ‘as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight’.

She was also spotted watching him from the side of the stage.

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI have been together since the start of 2024
Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI have been together since the start of 2024. Picture: Getty

Three months later in July, the couple went Insta’ official, with the rapper sharing a photo in honour of Tate’s 21st birthday of them kissing.

Things only took a more serious turn in August, when they performed together at MSG during Tate’s sold-out show, singing ‘Without You’ as a duo on stage. Cute!

They appear to have gone from strength to strength ever since, even jetting off on a group holiday to see in 2025, with Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Louis Partridge, and Iris Apatow and boyfriend Sam Nivola.

