Justin Bieber teases snippet of new song amid return to music rumours

16 January 2025, 13:16

Justin Bieber has teased a new song
Justin Bieber has teased a new song. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Justin Bieber has hinted new music could be on its way after sharing a cryptic post online.

With it having been four years since his last album, it’s safe to say that Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been on a bit of a hiatus from the musical world.

Justin last dipped his toes into the music scene with the release of his album 'Justice' in 2021 but has remained relatively quiet since, especially after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Since his diagnosis, the father-of-one has only performed three times, first with a surprise performance at an NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada and then when he surprised fans at Coachella last year and performed alongside TEMS and Wizkid and most recently at an Ambani wedding party.

Following this mini comeback fans have been patiently waiting for his return to music, and now it looks like the patience may have finally paid off.

Justin has seemingly teased his official musical comeback with a snippet from a potential new song. We are soo back.

Is Justin Bieber releasing new music?

Justin Bieber teases new project on Instagram

Sharing a video on his Instagram story on Wednesday, the clip showed Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber seated in the front of a car holding hands while they listened to a song that was seemingly one of Justin's.

The song, which stylistically has been compared to something akin to soft rap, hears the lyrics you taking bait / shaking off the hate / I’ve got the sun on my skin / I bought a birkin for my b----

Justin is clearly very into the track, with the cameraman zooming in on the singer’s passionate head bops while the song plays.

But the real clincher is Justin’s "caption" on the post, which simply shows two emojis: one of a film projector and the second of a hand writing with a pen. If that's not a clue then we don't know what is.

His post comes just four months after artist Mk.gee kicked off new music rumours when he revealed to The New York Times that he had been in the studio with Justin, who he said was still "searching" creatively.

Justin Bieber could have new music on the way
Justin Bieber could have new music on the way. Picture: Getty

Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2025?

Naturally, Justin’s post has led to mountains of speculation about what plans he might have for the upcoming year - including whether we might be able to expect a tour.

This follows on from a report in early January that the singer was allegedly working on new music and planning a tour, according to the What I’m Hearing newsletter from Puck News’ Matthew Belloni.

But so far, it seems like a tour from Justin probably isn’t on the cards just yet. While the Canadian singer may be planning to release new music at some point soon, without any official confirmation there’s no telling how long we could be waiting.

Justin Bieber performed in India for an extravagant wedding
Justin Bieber performed in India for an extravagant wedding. Picture: Getty

Chances are, without an album, he’s probably not going to be mapping out plans for a tour anytime soon because that requires like, a lot of work.

Not to mention the fact that Justin actually called off his last planned tour back in 2022 after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, paralysing the right side of his face. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles, affecting the facial nerves, according to the mayo clinic.

Despite Justin’s break from the world of music, he’s certainly managed to keep his name in the limelight over the last few years. In 2023, he went through a pretty high-profile breakup with his manager Scooter Braun and then last year he welcomed his first child Jack Blues into the world with Hailey.

Here at Capital we first suspected new JB music after he and Hailey announced their pregnancy and vow renewal, as in the video there was an unknown song which sounded like it was sung by Justin himself.

Whatever you have planned for this year Justin, we're ready to welcome you back with open arms.

