Justin Bieber's response to fresh Hailey divorce rumours

3 January 2025, 15:38

Justin Bieber fans think he just reacted to the latest divorce rumours
Justin Bieber fans think he just reacted to the latest divorce rumours. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Justin Bieber gave Hailey a very flirty compliment amid fresh divorce rumours.

It may be a new year, but this isn't new news. Yet again Hailey and Justin Bieber find themselves in the middle of split rumours, but once again they appear to have shut them down in their own unique way.

Just before the new year, pop culture TikToker Sloan Hooks made a video where he claimed that he received a 'tip' about the couple’s relationship. He said: "It doesn't look like things are going too well."

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber, were inundated with split rumours last year following a string of blind items suggesting Hailey was having an affair. At that time Hailey responded on Instagram, saying: "Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air...

"Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey and Justin first met when they were teenagers
Hailey and Justin first met when they were teenagers. Picture: Getty

This time the couple, who've been married for six years, shut down the rumours in a more ambiguous way. On January 1st, Justin shared a picture of Hailey in a bikini on his IG story with the text, “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year.”

A day after Sloan Hooks' TikTok, Hailey also seemingly responded as she posted a video to her story with the caption, "Me to all of you on the Internet." In the video, Bernard Joseph Velasquez is seen saying: "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices.

"The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations. You recognise every day when you wake up, ‘F--k, this is the reality that I made for myself.'"

Justin Bieber celebrated New Year with his wife
Justin Bieber celebrated New Year with his wife. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Hailey also reposted the video on TikTok which Sloan has said he thinks is a response to his original video. The creator has since released a follow up video apologising to Hailey and Justin. He said: "I did not anticipate entering 2025 this messy and making this many headlines.

"...I'm not trying to send bad vibes to this couple, I am just noticing things."

He referenced Hailey and Justin appearing to spend time apart in recent months but as their loved up posts with one another would suggest, they are doing just fine as a couple.

