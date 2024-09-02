Everything We Know About Jade's New Songs And Their Music Videos

2 September 2024, 15:53

Jade has finished filming two new music videos
Jade has finished filming two new music videos. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything we know about Jade's new songs reportedly called 'That's Showbiz, Baby' and 'Midnight Cowboy'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jade Thirlwall, who is now going by just 'JADE', made a huge splash with the first single and music video of her solo career.

'Angel Of My Dreams' dropped on Friday 19th July 2024. The shape-shifting banger, which delves into Jade's love/hate relationship with the spotlight, has been extremely well received and has had mega success despite its alternative sound.

But with such an epic first move as a solo artist fans (and everyone in the industry) have been anticipating what she'll do next. It's been confrimed by Jade herself that Raye's input is all over her upcoming album, set to come out in 2025, so we can't wait to see what these girls have cooked up!

The former Little Mix star has been seen filming new music videos, and she even teased her new songs at fan events. So while we (im)patiently await new Jade music, here's everything we know about what's coming next.

'Angel Of My Dreams' is Jade's first solo song
'Angel Of My Dreams' was Jade's first solo song. Picture: Getty

The tabloids have confirmed that Jade has wrapped filming for the music videos of her songs titled 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'That's Showbiz, Baby'.

An insider said: “Jade wants to keep the momentum going from Angel Of My Dreams and was thrilled with the reception she got from fans.

“She has been working on locked-down secret shoots in London and plans to link the two videos thematically. She loves to give a nod to her own songs and costumes in the filming, so expect some clever Easter eggs.”

JADE on her new album 'Angel Of My Dreams' and which supermarket is her favourite

'Midnight Cowboy' has been 'leaked' by Jade herself when she played some of it to fans at a club in São Paulo, Brazil. The lyrics giddy up, it's the wild wild west and Midnight Cowboy have made it easy to link the song she teased and the 'confirmed' song name together.

Other lyrics from the song that have been pulled from the viral clips of Jade in Brazil are, I'm a real wild b**ch, yeah, I'm mental I'm the ride of your life, not a rental I'm the editor, call me miss Anna Wintour / I'm a real life experimental […] I'm about to perform like I'm on tour Baby, clap for the encore.

The vibe of 'Midnight Cowboy' is drum and bass with hip hop vocals, very different to the emotional melodies in 'Angel Of My Dreams' and of course the S.A.D (Slow. Angelic. Dramatic) version she released.

Replying to a comment on TikTok asking her to give us a snippet of the second single, Jade said "bring all of that freaky sh*t to life". It's looking like this is a sexy song made to get you dancing in the club!

On a podcast Jade said that its “very different to Angel, but again, it’s an experimental song” adding that she's ready to release it soon.

She said: “I just wanna bombard fans with stuff, so they need to just keep their eyes and ears out. There’s always gonna be something round the corner.”

Jade's debut solo single is 'Angel Of My Dreams'
Jade's debut solo single was 'Angel Of My Dreams'. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

Jade has also 'leaked' the song 'That's Showbiz, Baby' which seems to be a continuation of 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

She shared part of the song and its music video at a fan event when she was celebrating the release of her first solo single. The red haired Jade in the 'AOMD' music video stars in the video that has been teased.

Jade has been seen in a baby tee with the song's title on it, so it seems to be confirmed. Somehow fans even found an unlisted video on her YouTube with the title 'That's Showbiz, Baby' however the page was quickly made private.

Unlike 'Midnight Cowboy' this song seems to follow the same themes to 'AOMD' which explains why its music video links to it.

Lyrics to the song that we know so far are: I am the it girl, I am the sh*t girl, I got the whole world between my hips girl / Sign all your life away baby, smile but don't show your teeth, say goodbye to autonomy / Now your body belongs to me / Put me on the pedestal, watch me dance / Dance to the beat until I can't stand, stand up face first to the man, man.

We are so ready for these two next songs, and of course the entire album set to come out in 2025!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset is CEO of her own business

Emma Hernan's Age, Boyfriend, Businesses And More

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating Timeline - How They Met, How Long They've Dated & More

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi wearing her hair half up and red lipstick

Everything You Need To Know About Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi

Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?

Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

Selling Sunset

Exclusive
Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, weekdays 6am

Watch Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish And Stormzy In Our New Ad

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits