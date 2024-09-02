Everything We Know About Jade's New Songs And Their Music Videos

Here's everything we know about Jade's new songs reportedly called 'That's Showbiz, Baby' and 'Midnight Cowboy'.

Jade Thirlwall, who is now going by just 'JADE', made a huge splash with the first single and music video of her solo career.

'Angel Of My Dreams' dropped on Friday 19th July 2024. The shape-shifting banger, which delves into Jade's love/hate relationship with the spotlight, has been extremely well received and has had mega success despite its alternative sound.

But with such an epic first move as a solo artist fans (and everyone in the industry) have been anticipating what she'll do next. It's been confrimed by Jade herself that Raye's input is all over her upcoming album, set to come out in 2025, so we can't wait to see what these girls have cooked up!

The former Little Mix star has been seen filming new music videos, and she even teased her new songs at fan events. So while we (im)patiently await new Jade music, here's everything we know about what's coming next.

'Angel Of My Dreams' was Jade's first solo song. Picture: Getty

The tabloids have confirmed that Jade has wrapped filming for the music videos of her songs titled 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'That's Showbiz, Baby'.

An insider said: “Jade wants to keep the momentum going from Angel Of My Dreams and was thrilled with the reception she got from fans.

“She has been working on locked-down secret shoots in London and plans to link the two videos thematically. She loves to give a nod to her own songs and costumes in the filming, so expect some clever Easter eggs.”

JADE on her new album 'Angel Of My Dreams' and which supermarket is her favourite

'Midnight Cowboy' has been 'leaked' by Jade herself when she played some of it to fans at a club in São Paulo, Brazil. The lyrics giddy up, it's the wild wild west and Midnight Cowboy have made it easy to link the song she teased and the 'confirmed' song name together.

Other lyrics from the song that have been pulled from the viral clips of Jade in Brazil are, I'm a real wild b**ch, yeah, I'm mental I'm the ride of your life, not a rental I'm the editor, call me miss Anna Wintour / I'm a real life experimental […] I'm about to perform like I'm on tour Baby, clap for the encore.

JADE played a NEW song for fans at a club in São Paulo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/Md2E8KjXWS — JADE tea room ☕️ (@JADEtearoom) August 24, 2024

The vibe of 'Midnight Cowboy' is drum and bass with hip hop vocals, very different to the emotional melodies in 'Angel Of My Dreams' and of course the S.A.D (Slow. Angelic. Dramatic) version she released.

Replying to a comment on TikTok asking her to give us a snippet of the second single, Jade said "bring all of that freaky sh*t to life". It's looking like this is a sexy song made to get you dancing in the club!

On a podcast Jade said that its “very different to Angel, but again, it’s an experimental song” adding that she's ready to release it soon.

She said: “I just wanna bombard fans with stuff, so they need to just keep their eyes and ears out. There’s always gonna be something round the corner.”

Jade's debut solo single was 'Angel Of My Dreams'. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

Jade has also 'leaked' the song 'That's Showbiz, Baby' which seems to be a continuation of 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

She shared part of the song and its music video at a fan event when she was celebrating the release of her first solo single. The red haired Jade in the 'AOMD' music video stars in the video that has been teased.

Jade has been seen in a baby tee with the song's title on it, so it seems to be confirmed. Somehow fans even found an unlisted video on her YouTube with the title 'That's Showbiz, Baby' however the page was quickly made private.

Unlike 'Midnight Cowboy' this song seems to follow the same themes to 'AOMD' which explains why its music video links to it.

Lyrics to the song that we know so far are: I am the it girl, I am the sh*t girl, I got the whole world between my hips girl / Sign all your life away baby, smile but don't show your teeth, say goodbye to autonomy / Now your body belongs to me / Put me on the pedestal, watch me dance / Dance to the beat until I can't stand, stand up face first to the man, man.

We are so ready for these two next songs, and of course the entire album set to come out in 2025!

