Jade Thirlwall Decodes Her 'Angel Of My Dreams' Lyrics

19 July 2024, 00:00

JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics explained
JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics explained. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jade has finally released solo music! Here's a break down of the lyrics to her song 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday 19th July, Jade Thirlwall (now as a solo artist going by JADE) released her debut solo single and became the final Little Mix member to embark on her solo career.

Following in the footsteps of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, Jade released 'Angel Of My Dreams', a song she co-wrote in LA alongside Steph Jones (who worked on Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris' 'Miracle') and producer Mike Sabbath, who's worked with RAYE.

So, what are the 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics and what do they mean?

Jade Thrilwall's song 'Angel Of My Dreams' is out now
Jade Thrilwall's song 'Angel Of My Dreams' is out now. Picture: Instagram @jadethirlwall

What is Jade's 'Angel Of My Dreams' about?

The song, described as a 'shape-shifting banger', explores her love/hate relationship with the pop industry she's been at the heart of since her former band Little Mix launched in 2011.

Jade told Capital: "The song is basically about my love/hate relationship with the industry, which, as we know, I've been a part of for quite some time.

"So, I've got a little bit to say about that, the good and bad. I wanted the song to sound quite chaotic, it's basically my story squished into three and a half minutes."

The former Little Mix star told Beat that she originally wanted the song to sound more like a "loving relationship that was toxic", but then during the writing process, she decided: “No, let’s let them have it; let’s tell them what it’s about in the verses.”

Who is Jade's 'Angel Of My Dreams' about?

There has been lots of speculation that Jade's song is about former Little Mix manager Simon Cowell, however Jade has spoken about how she's addressing the whole industry and her qualms with it as well as the parts of it she loves.

JADE - 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video:

Jade's music video comes out July 19th at 10am BST.

The beautifully chaotic music video is a story of 'rags to riches' which sees Jade in 11 different looks.

Before releasing the music video she said: "The concept is sort of rags to riches, and it was emotional actually, because for one bit I’m busking and walking past a Sainsbury’s Local. When I was 16, I would stand outside my local Sainsbury’s and sing Christmas songs.

Jade has been teasing her 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video
Jade has been teasing her 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video. Picture: Instagram @jadethirlwall

Jade Thirlwall's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics in full:

[Intro]

I wonder if one day that

You'll say that you care

Hey, Mike, let's do somethin' crazy (If you say you love me madly)

[Refrain]

Angel of my dreams

I will always love you and hate you, it's not fair

It's so bittersweet

I will always want you and need you, you don't care

You don't

[Post-Chorus]

Care

You don't care

You don't—

[Verse 1]

Care that I'm mad, care that I'm sad

It's so bad, it's funny

Care if I cry, care if I die

You only care about money (Money)

Sold my soul to a psycho

They say I'm so lucky

Better act like you're lucky, honey

[Pre-Chorus]

But it feels ni-i-i-i-i-ice

In the spotli-i-i-i-i-ight

When the camera flashy, I act so happy

I'm in heaven when you're lookin' at me

[Chorus]

Angel of my drеams

I will always love you and hate you, it's not fair

It's so bittersweet

I will always want you and need you, you don't carе

Love when you call me a star

You let me down in the dark

Want you and need you, you don't care

It's not fair

[Post-Chorus]

It's not fair

It's not fair

It's not—

[Verse 2]

Know that I try, know that I cry

Know that I buy you sushi

Got you a car, got you a house

Got you a suit, it's Gucci

If I don't win, I'm in the bin

You say you never knew me

But when I pop off you sue me, so sue me

[Pre-Chorus]

But it feels ni-i-i-i-i-ice (It feels nice)

In the spotli-i-i-i-i-ight (In the spotlight)

When the camera flashy, I act so happy

I'm in heaven when you're lookin' at me

[Chorus]

Angel of my dreams

I will always love you and hate you, it's not fair

It's so bittersweet

I will always want you and need you, you don't care

Love when you call me a star

You let me down in the dark

Want you and need you, you don't care

It's not fair

[Post-Chorus]

It's not fair

[Refrain]

Angel of my dreams

I will always love you and hate you, it's not fair (Ah-ah)

It's so bittersweet

I will always want you and need you, you don't care

[Outro]

I will always love you

