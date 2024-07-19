Jade's Striking 'Angel Of My Dreams' Music Video Explained

We're unpacking Jade Thirlwall's music 'Angel Of My Dreams' video. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

Jade's 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video is four minutes of chaotic art. But what does it all mean?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When asked to describe her 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video in three words, Jade simply said: 'A f**king movie'

Inspired by iconic movies The Fifth Element, Showgirls and Black Swan, the 'AOMD' music video is a conceptual story of rags-to-riches, which sees Jade in 11 different looks reflecting her journey to stardom.

JADE's debut music video was directed by Aube Perrie, who worked on ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ and ‘Satellite’ for Harry Styles, ‘Thot Sh*t’ for Megan Thee Stallion, and ‘Starburster’ for Fontaines D.C..

Jade told Capital that the song is about her love/hate relationship with the music industry, "I've got a little bit to say about that, the good and bad," she told us.

And boy does the music video hone in on the good and bad, here's a breakdown...

Jade Thirlwall has released her 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

The video starts with Jade pulling along a busking set up with Sandie Shaw's 'Puppet On A String' playing from a speaker, which Jade sampled for 'Angel Of My Dreams'. Jade's spoken about how she's wanted to sample this song for the longest time and it's lyrics fits perfectly with everything this song is about.

And then loads of videos of young Jade are shown, her singing to family, blowing out candles and even her X Factor audition clips, this whole part of the video, which she returns to multiple times through the vid, is a reflection of how she started, with a dream to be in the industry.

Speaking to Sonny Jay on the Capital evening show, she explained the location of the busking section of the vid, saying: "It was just a coincidence that we did it in front of that shop on Deptford high street but I did used to sing outside Sainsbury's local in my home town and song Christmas carols.

"We picked that high street because, I wanted it to feel really British first of all, but also it did kind remind me of South Shields high street and I couldn't ship everyone up North to do the video, so we did it in London and I guess I just so happened to walk past a Sainsbury's."

Jade grew up in the Newcastle upon Tyne town South Shields where she said she used to gig before she made Little Mix fame.

Jade depicts marrying an industry manager figure. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

The next part of the video shows a new character, Jade plays a successful pop star full of greed and arrogance. But the important part about this is the large male figure who follows Jade around.

The tabloids have said that the song includes digs at Simon Cowell, and while Jade has not confirmed this lines like, Got you a car, got you a house / Got you a suit, it's Gucci / If I don't win, I'm in the bin, imply she is referencing a manager figure who she feels she can't do enough for.

There's also a moment where Jade pricks her finger and signs a contract with blood, before placing a ring on her wedding finger - a nod to the binding nature of an industry contract.

When Little Mix left Simon Cowell's management in 2018, things were unclear as they switched to new management in the middle of their LM5 release, but Jade has been on record saying that the change "really f**ked us over".

When the pop star leaves the manger figure in the 'AOMD' music video, Jade transitions from the Showgirls element of the video to a The Fifth Element and Black Swan hybrid.

Still from 'Angel Of My Dreams' music video. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

As Jade dances in the Black Swan-esque studio another version of her comes in, beats her up and screams, looking back to the manager. It's as if Jade wants to beat away the part of her that is desperately performing for the industry.

One viewer explained this well in the comments saying: "Jade from the future wishes she could go back and tell that young girl to never do any of this. but overtime she realises she is in love with the fame, in the end she's a warn out angel still craving it.. despite being overworked."

Of all the looks in the vid, Jade has said that beaten up look is her fave.

Jade's debut solo single is 'Angel Of My Dreams'. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

The video ends with Jade amongst the crowd looking on suggesting she feels like an outsider watching herself.

Under the music video Jade commented: "Thank you so so much to everyone involved in this masterpiece of a video. I can't believe its finally out there for you all to see!

"I'm so grateful to everyone watching, all of my existing fans for your loyalty, patience and support. And to the new fans - welcome to my world. Let's do something crazy!!!!"

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.