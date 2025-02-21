Tate McRae explains why she calls out the media in provocative 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics

Tate McRae explains why she calls out the media in provocative 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, RCA

By Capital FM

What are Tate McRae's 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the provocative song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tate McRae has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Purple lace bra' lyrics and what the song is actually about.

Tate's third studio album 'So Close to What' is finally here and its overflowing with bops and bangers. As well as the hit singles 'It's ok I'm ok', '2 hands' and 'Sports car', the album contains collabs with Tate's boyfriend The Kid Laroi and Flo Milli. There are also huge names in the credits including Ryan Tedder, Amy Allen and Julia Michaels.

However, it's album track 'Purple lace bra' that's truly got the internet talking. Not only are the lyrics some of Tate's most adult lyrics to date but they also see Tate call out the media and people's public perception of who she is.

Tate Mcrae breaks down the creative process behind her latest loved up single, ‘2 Hands!’

'Purple lace bra' as a title is a direct reference to Tate wearing a purple lace bra in the 'It's ok I'm ok' video. Talking to Jake Shane on the Therapuss podcast, Tate explained that it "can be interpreted as a relationship" song but it was really inspired by her relationship with the media and how people have so many opinions about what she does.

Tate said: "I was actually on vacation. I had a week off and I was just writing things in my journal and reflecting on life. I kept writing, 'Would you hear me more if I acted like this? Would you hear me more if I talked like this or wrote like this?' Feeling like sometimes I just wasn't being heard."

Referencing 'It's ok I'm ok and '2 hands', she added "And then I dropped a couple music videos. My relationship with the media was what this song talked about. I would feel confident and empowered one day, in my own skin and it would be completely misunderstood the next day."

While fans loved the 'It's ok I'm ok' video, Tate faced some criticism and 'Purple lace bra' is her response to it. Tate revealed: "It would f--- with my head because I'm like, 'Ok, am I feeling confident and sexual or am I feeling sexualised right now?"

She ended by saying: "For me it was about the art, the pop and the culture of it. Sometimes I think that can be misinterpreted a lot which is a frustrating thing to go through. It's weird just getting that many opinions."

Tate McRae - Purple lace bra (Lyric Video)

In the first verse, Tate sings about how no one is actually listening to her: I been singin', I been screamin' / I been goin' all night till my throat's bleedin' / I been cryin', I been dreamin' / Yeah, I know that you look, but you don't see it. She then asks: Did my purple laced bra get your attention? Uh / Yeah, the look in your eye made me question.

Tate takes things further in the chorus by singing: Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear? / Made all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah" / Would you hear me more if I touch you right here?

However, it's the bridge were Tate truly takes it out on her critics. She sings: I'm losin' my mind, I'm losin' my head / You only listen when I'm undressed / Hear what you like and none of the rest / I'm losin' my mind 'cause giving you head's / The only time you think I got depth / Feel what you like and none of the rest.

Commenting on the dichotomy of being sexualised but also feeling sexually empowered in a pop song? Pretty legendary if you ask me!

Tate McRae - 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics

VERSE 1

I been singin', I been screamin'

I been goin' all night till my throat's bleedin'

I been cryin', I been dreamin'

Yeah, I know that you look, but you don't see it

PRE-CHORUS

Did my purple laced bra get your attention? Uh

Yeah, the look in your eye made me question

CHORUS

Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear?

Made all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"

Would you hear me more if I touch you right here?

Made everythin' I want sound like, "Ah, ah" (Ah)

POST-CHORUS

Would you hear me, hear me?

Would you hear me (Would you), hear me?

Would you (Would you) hear me?

If all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"?

VERSE 2

I could take it off for you and tell you what I'm goin' through, mm

'Cause my body positioning determines if you're listenin', ah

PRE-CHORUS

Did my dance on your lap pique your interest? Yeah

Now I got you like that, let me finish

CHORUS

Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear?

Made all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"

Would you hear me more if I touch you right here?

Made everythin' I want sound like, "Ah, ah" (Ah)

POST-CHORUS

Would you hear me, hear me?

Would you hear me, hear me? (Would you hear me more? Ooh)

Would you hear me

If all my inner thoughts sound like—

BRIDGE

I'm losin' my mind, I'm losin' my head

You only listen when I'm undressed

Hear what you like and none of the rest, 'est (Ooh)

I'm losin' my mind 'cause giving you head's

The only time you think I got depth

Feel what you like and none of the rest

CHORUS

Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear?

Made all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"

Would you hear me more if I touch you right here?

Made everythin' I want sound like

Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear?

Made all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"

Would you hear me more if I touch you right here?

Made everythin' I want sound like, "Ah, ah"

POST-CHORUS

Would you hear me, hear me? (Would you hear?)

Would you hear me, hear me? (Hear me, babe)

Would you hear me (Yeah, oh)

If all my inner thoughts sound like, "Ah, ah"?

Read more Tate McRae news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.