FireAid LA sees epic sets from Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more

31 January 2025, 07:48 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 09:49

Billie Eilish leads FireAid performances alongside Green Day
Billie Eilish leads FireAid performances alongside Green Day. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a recap of FireAid LA from Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams and Tate McRae to Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and all of the surprise guests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The FireAid benefit concert kicked off in LA at 9pm on Thursday night (PST) across two venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

A star-studded lineup including the likes of Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, and Gracie Abrams all banded together to raise money to help rebuild communities devastated by the LA wildfires, that started January 7th.

Despite Green Day being down to be a part of the Kia Forum lineup, they surprised concert goers as they opened the Intuit Dome concert alongside Billie Eilish as they performed a duet of their 'Last Night on Earth'.

Debuting her new hairdo just days before the Grammys, Billie wowed audiences in person and at home as she delivered flawless vocals alongside Green Day's Billie Joe.

Billie EIlish perfoms alongside Green Day
Billie EIlish perfoms alongside Green Day. Picture: Alamy

In particular silencing the entire venue as she sang the powerful line: "If I lose everything in a fire, I'm sending all my love to you." Meanwhile U2 lead the donations of the night starting off with a $1million donation off the bat. As the concert continues, the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are still set to perform.

Over at the Kia Forum, Anderson .Paak opened the show surprising the audience with the one and only Dr. Dre. They performed the hit 'California Love' to the LA crowd.

At the same venue P!nk stole the show as she performed an acoustic version of 'What About Us' and also covered Led Zeppelin’s 'Babe I’m Gonna Leave You'.

Anderson. Paak performs at FireAid
Anderson. Paak performs at FireAid. Picture: Alamy

Following Billie's performance, Gracie took to the stage and opened with her hit 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'. Dressed in a beautiful white gown she delivered a speech talking about how her heart has been broken for everyone affected by the fires.

"This is a beautiful reflection of what music does, it brings people together," she said adding that she felt honoured to perform before going on to sing what she called her "love letter to California".

Later '2 hands' singer Tate McRae took to stage at the Intuit Dome and performed an immaculate rendition of her 'You Broke Me First'.

Then, accompanied by the Pasadena choir, Katy Perry took to the Intuit stage opening her set with a powerful performance of 'Rise'. She followed this up immediately with 'Roar', after she shouted out to the crowd: "We always rise, don't we LA? And we always Roar."

And of course, she belted out her 'California Gurls' to the crowd.

Katy Perry performed during the FireAid benefit concert
Katy Perry performed during the FireAid benefit concert. Picture: Alamy

Dazzling in a black sequin top and hotpants, Olivia Rodrigo brought the angst and the vocals to the Intuit Dome. The 21-year-old singer gave an epic performance of her hit songs 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu'.

After she performed she welcomed the iconic Sting to the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo during the FireAid benefit concert
Olivia Rodrigo during the FireAid benefit concert. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you for being so sweet, I feel very honoured to be on this stage tonight," Billie said when she returned to the stage with her brother and co-writer Finneas.

Sat on a stool Billie was sure to give effortless vocals as she performed hits from her latest album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', like 'Wildflower' and 'The Greatest'.

Before finishing with 'Birds of a Feather', Billie spoke to the crowd, saying: "It's really nice to be here tonight, it just feels really hopefully and good...

Billie performed twice at FireAid LA
Billie performed twice at FireAid LA. Picture: Alamy

"LA is my favourite place in the world and my only home, me and my brother grew up here and it's the greatest place in the world and what's happening has been devastating."

The entire crowd joined in as she performed the beloved track.

Later, Lady Gaga joined the show, opening with her hit 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born.

Gaga performing at FireAid
Lady Gaga performing at FireAid. Picture: Getty

"This has been a horrible scary time, but in times like this people come together and remember how much we need each other, I want to always remember us just like this," Gaga said before performing 'Always Remember Us This Way', another track from A Star Is Born.

She then went on to close the show in the most beautiful way, as she debuted a brand-new song, 'All We Need Is Time'. Gaga explained that she had struggled with what to perform at the event, adding: "So me and my friend Michael, my finacé, wrote this song."

She didn't say whether the song would be being released as a single but, based on what she said, it sounds like it isn't on her upcoming album 'Mayhem'.

