Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys? All the confirmed artists so far

31 January 2025, 07:13

Here's all the confirmed artists performing at the Grammys 2025 so far
Here's all the confirmed artists performing at the Grammys 2025 so far. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Grammy Awards season is back and we’re set to see an incredible evening of talent and all our faves in one place. But who is performing at the Grammys 2025?

Guys, we have amazing news. Yes, that’s right, it’s Grammy season again, so you know what that means: an evening of both incredible - and questionable - outfits, countless bangers, and enough gossip to fuel us for the next…week?

As ever, both the attendees and those watching from home can expect to see a wide variety of live performances throughout the evening and let us tell you, the lineup for this year is stackedd - with 21 confirmed performances from some of our faves, including the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

But which artists have been officially confirmed on the full list of performers at the Grammys 2025? And who else is going to be there? Here’s everything we know so far…

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 66th Grammy Award
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 66th Grammy Award. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the 67th Grammy Awards 2025?

So far, 21 artists have been confirmed as performers for the Grammys this year and let’s just say, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night.

Here's all the confirmed performers so far:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Charlie XCX
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Shakira
  • John Legend
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Chris Martin (Coldplay)
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Benson Boone
  • Doechii
  • Teddy Swims
  • Jacob Collier
  • Brad Paisley
  • RAYE
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Sheryl Crow
  • St Vincent
  • Brittany Howard
  • Herbie Hancock

But of course, there could be more acts to come, so keep an eye on this page for any updates.

Sabrina Carpenter is among the artists set to perform at the Grammys 2025
Sabrina Carpenter is among the artists set to perform at the Grammys 2025. Picture: Alamy

Is Taylor Swift going to the Grammy Awards 2025?

Ah yes, the question on everybody’s lips! After her mammoth two-year Eras Tour finally came to an end in December, it’s no surprise that everybody is wondering if we can expect a Grammys appearance from Taylor.

After all, Taylor’s relationship with the Grammys dates waay back - she’s performed eight different times at the awards since 2008, has won 14 Grammys, and even announced her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, at them last year.

And we have good news everyone, Taylor Swift is attending the Grammy Awards 2025, and she's actually going to be hosting it! (*queue endless Swiftie theories*). The Academy announced the news, saying: "Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs."

While the ‘Cardigan’ singer is set to host the awards ceremony, and has been nominated for six awards this year, we don’t yet have any intel on whether she’ll be performing at the event or not.

She hasn’t actually performed at the Grammy Awards since 2021, when she did the most beautiful mash-up of ‘Cardigan’, ‘August’ and ‘Willow’, following the release of surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

A girl can hope, but for now, only time will tell.

Taylor swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at last year's Grammys
Taylor swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at last year's Grammys. Picture: Getty

Is Beyoncé going to the Grammy Awards 2025?

Beyoncé is undoubtedly a Grammys legend. With 99 nominations, yep 99, and 32 wins she is the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

It’s safe to say the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer is one of the most influential artists in music history, so naturally everyone wants to know: will Beyoncé be at the Grammys 2025? And once again, it's good news all round because Beyoncé will be at the Grammys 2025.

I know, both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the Grammys three years running? It’s almost too good to be true.

After the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Act II’ last year, and 11 subsequent Grammy nominations, we imagine many will be wondering if we might get a live performance, but sadly once again nothing has been confirmed.

But as always, watch this space and we’ll update this page if and when we find out more.

When are the Grammys 2025?

The 67th Grammy Awards is taking place Sunday, 2nd February - or Monday 3rd February if you’re watching from over the pond.

It’ll officially kick off at 8pm EST/5pm PST, or once again, 1am for those in the UK. The awards ceremony will last three and a half hours in total, ending at 11:30pm EST/8:30pm PST, or 4:30am GMT.

