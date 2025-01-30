The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

By Sam Prance

The Weeknd releases 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' on Friday 31st January but what time does it come out and what's the tracklist?

The Weeknd fans assemble! After months of teasing the album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' comes out in a matter of hours.

Ever since The Weeknd first confirmed that 'After Hours' was part of a trilogy, people have been desperate for him to release the rest of the project. 'Dawn FM' acted as the second album in the triptych with iconic singles like 'Take My Breath' and 'Sacrifice'. Now, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' will be the final instalment of The Weeknd's thee-part series.

When can you stream The Weeknd's new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' though? What time will it come out where you live? What's'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tracklist? Here's all the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' release times you need to know.

When does The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow come out?

Here's when The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow comes out in your country:

The Weeknd is set to release 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' at midnight ET worldwide. This means that the album will drop at the corresponding time in your country. If you're on the West Coast in the US, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' will come out at 9:00 PM on January 30th. As for fans in the UK, it's set to be released at 5:00 AM on January 31st.

Here are The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Jan 30th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Jan 30th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 8:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM

Hong Kong - 1:00 PM

Singapore - 1:00 PM

Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

What is The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow tracklist?

The Weeknd hasn't revealed the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tracklist just yet. However, we know that it will included the hit singles 'Dancing In Flames', 'Timeless' with Playboi Carti and 'São Paolo' with Anitta. As for producers, huge names like Max Martin, Pharrell Williams and Mike Dean are confirmed to appear on the project.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as The Weeknd reveals the full tracklist.

