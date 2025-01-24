What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about

What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Top Dawg Entertainment

By Sam Prance

SZA has also explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original SOS tracklist.

'BMF' is SZA's latest smash but what does 'BMF' stand for, what are the lyrics about and why did she nearly scrap it?

SZA's long-awaited 'Lana' project did not disappoint. After first teasing the deluxe version of 'SOS' back in 2023, SZA finally released the album in December 2024 and it's dominated the charts ever since. Not only does it feature the ballad 'Drive', complete with a Ben Stiller music video, but it also features the new Kendrick Lamar collab '30 for 30'.

The biggest hit so far though is the 'Girl from Ipanema' interpolating 'BMF' and fans are loving the spicy meaning.

What are SZA's 'BMF' lyric about?

What does 'BMF' stand for?

'BMF' stands for 'Black Mafia Family' and the song is inspired by/named after the hit Starz tv show of the same name. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series is about a drug trafficking and money laundering organisation in South Detroit and SZA's 'BMF' is about being attracted to a man similar to the characters in 'BMF' the show.

In the chorus, SZA sings: Young and fine and dark and handsome / The boy from South Detroit keep bossing / And I can't keep my panties from dropping / He's so fly, fly. The lyrics then get more explicit with SZA adding: Ecstasy is just a pill away / Pop it up or you could screw today / I'm just tryna hear you say my name.

SZA later plays on the 'BMF' title by singing: Blowin' money fast, it won't last.

Talking to Rolling Stone in 2022, SZA explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original 'SOS' tracklist. She said: "A song called 'Boy From South Detroit', 'BMF', that Twitter wanted really bad, [neither] Rob [Bisel] nor Punch really cared about that song. They weren’t really excited about it."

She added: "Rob was like, ‘I don’t really think this is the song’, and then Punch was, like, indifferent about the song. Then I was like, ‘No, I really believe in this.’ It didn’t make the album, but it will be on the deluxe."

SZA - 'BMF' lyrics

CHORUS

Young and fine and dark and handsome

The boy from South Detroit keep bossing

And I can't keep my panties from dropping

He's so fly, fly

VERSE 1

Going too fast, don't hurt yourself

I can't keep up with all the lies you tell yourself

You kinda cute, but play too much, don't play yourself

I'm not the one, but we can still pretend this can be my man

You say you feel different when you with me, tell me anything

Compliment my energy, it's different laying next to me

All I ask is don't make me pull up and get to dumping

You know I can't give no f---s, you know I'm with all the ruckus, can you?

CHORUS

Young and fine and dark and handsome

The boy West side of Compton camе walking in

I can't keep my panties from dropping

He's so fly, fly

VERSE 2

Ooh, he bossy, ooh, hе crip walkin'

Took me to Slauson and he slut me out

And when I got a problem, he get to packing

He 'bout all that action, call him Mr. Handle It

You know I'm hella different from them chickens you been trickin' on

I can be your ride or die, get down your strongest bone

Trust me, boy, I'm good in every hood

Trickin', finna fall in backwards

I'm just tryna show you what it would be like if you my man

CHORUS

Young and fine and dark and handsome

The boy from South of somewhere came walking in

And I can't keep my panties from dropping

He's so fly, fly

BRIDGE

Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)

Tryna make it last, ooh-oh

Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)

I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh

VERSE 3

Ecstasy is just a pill away

Pop it up or you could screw today

I'm just tryna hear you say my name

Love to play your ruler, be your Jane

You could be my Tarzan, toss me up

Other hoes is lacking, call me up

Know my baby packing, why I'm stuck

That's why he my man

CHORUS

Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome

Talkin' so fine, I might hold it for ransom

Put it in drive, I'm not shy, I might let ya

Cruise all night

OUTRO

Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)

Tryna make it last, ooh-oh

Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)

I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh

