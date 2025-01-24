What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about

24 January 2025, 12:23 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 12:54

What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about
What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Top Dawg Entertainment
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

SZA has also explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original SOS tracklist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'BMF' is SZA's latest smash but what does 'BMF' stand for, what are the lyrics about and why did she nearly scrap it?

SZA's long-awaited 'Lana' project did not disappoint. After first teasing the deluxe version of 'SOS' back in 2023, SZA finally released the album in December 2024 and it's dominated the charts ever since. Not only does it feature the ballad 'Drive', complete with a Ben Stiller music video, but it also features the new Kendrick Lamar collab '30 for 30'.

The biggest hit so far though is the 'Girl from Ipanema' interpolating 'BMF' and fans are loving the spicy meaning.

What are SZA's 'BMF' lyric about?

SZA announces Lana in new video

What does 'BMF' stand for?

'BMF' stands for 'Black Mafia Family' and the song is inspired by/named after the hit Starz tv show of the same name. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series is about a drug trafficking and money laundering organisation in South Detroit and SZA's 'BMF' is about being attracted to a man similar to the characters in 'BMF' the show.

In the chorus, SZA sings: Young and fine and dark and handsome / The boy from South Detroit keep bossing / And I can't keep my panties from dropping / He's so fly, fly. The lyrics then get more explicit with SZA adding: Ecstasy is just a pill away / Pop it up or you could screw today / I'm just tryna hear you say my name.

SZA later plays on the 'BMF' title by singing: Blowin' money fast, it won't last.

SZA - BMF (Official Audio)

Talking to Rolling Stone in 2022, SZA explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original 'SOS' tracklist. She said: "A song called 'Boy From South Detroit', 'BMF', that Twitter wanted really bad, [neither] Rob [Bisel] nor Punch really cared about that song. They weren’t really excited about it."

She added: "Rob was like, ‘I don’t really think this is the song’, and then Punch was, like, indifferent about the song. Then I was like, ‘No, I really believe in this.’ It didn’t make the album, but it will be on the deluxe."

SZA - 'BMF' lyrics

CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South Detroit keep bossing
And I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly

VERSE 1
Going too fast, don't hurt yourself
I can't keep up with all the lies you tell yourself
You kinda cute, but play too much, don't play yourself
I'm not the one, but we can still pretend this can be my man
You say you feel different when you with me, tell me anything
Compliment my energy, it's different laying next to me
All I ask is don't make me pull up and get to dumping
You know I can't give no f---s, you know I'm with all the ruckus, can you?

CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy West side of Compton camе walking in
I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly

VERSE 2
Ooh, he bossy, ooh, hе crip walkin'
Took me to Slauson and he slut me out
And when I got a problem, he get to packing
He 'bout all that action, call him Mr. Handle It
You know I'm hella different from them chickens you been trickin' on
I can be your ride or die, get down your strongest bone
Trust me, boy, I'm good in every hood
Trickin', finna fall in backwards
I'm just tryna show you what it would be like if you my man

CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South of somewhere came walking in
And I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly

BRIDGE
Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)
Tryna make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)
I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh

VERSE 3
Ecstasy is just a pill away
Pop it up or you could screw today
I'm just tryna hear you say my name
Love to play your ruler, be your Jane
You could be my Tarzan, toss me up
Other hoes is lacking, call me up
Know my baby packing, why I'm stuck
That's why he my man

CHORUS
Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome
Talkin' so fine, I might hold it for ransom
Put it in drive, I'm not shy, I might let ya
Cruise all night

OUTRO
Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)
Tryna make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)
I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All the latest news on Perrie Edwards’ solo music - Release date, tracklist and more

What does North West rap on FKA twigs 'Childlike Things'? An English translation of her lyrics

What do North West's 'Childlike Things' lyrics mean? An English translation of her FKA twigs rap
All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Lover version

BRIT Awards 2025 Song of the Year

BRIT Awards 2025: JADE, KSI and more nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here

BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know

Hot On Capital

Evan Peters is "interested" in returning to American Horror Story if the role is right

Evan Peters' return to American Horror Story teased by Ryan Muphy

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Here's the answer to who won The Traitors UK in 2025.

Who won The Traitors UK season 3?

TV & Film

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

TV & Film

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore before the villa & a closer look at her cosmetic procedures

Love Island

Tate McRae is in a relationship with The Kid Laroi

Who is Tate McRae dating, does she have a boyfriend?

When is The Traitors season 3 finale?

When is The Traitors season 3 final and what time is it airing?

TV & Film

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey

What happened between Ronnie and Harriett? Explaining their Love Island journey

Love Island

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split

Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split

Love Island

Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what Love Island series he was on

Love Island All Stars Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Trace Cyrus' emotional plea to Billy Ray Cyrus goes viral

Trace Cyrus posts emotional plea to dad Billy Ray Cyrus following controversial performance
Get to know Love Island's Harriett

Love Island All Stars Harriett Blackmore: Age, ex-boyfriend, brother and what series she was on

Love Island

Pop Act is supported by Capital at this year's BRITs

Here's who's nominated for Pop Act at The BRIT Awards 2025

The BRITs 2025 has five public-voted genre awards

The BRIT Awards 2025 genre awards and nominations

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

TV & Film

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch