What does 'BMF' mean? Here's what SZA's wild 'BMF' lyrics are actually about
24 January 2025, 12:23 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 12:54
SZA has also explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original SOS tracklist.
'BMF' is SZA's latest smash but what does 'BMF' stand for, what are the lyrics about and why did she nearly scrap it?
SZA's long-awaited 'Lana' project did not disappoint. After first teasing the deluxe version of 'SOS' back in 2023, SZA finally released the album in December 2024 and it's dominated the charts ever since. Not only does it feature the ballad 'Drive', complete with a Ben Stiller music video, but it also features the new Kendrick Lamar collab '30 for 30'.
The biggest hit so far though is the 'Girl from Ipanema' interpolating 'BMF' and fans are loving the spicy meaning.
What are SZA's 'BMF' lyric about?
SZA announces Lana in new video
What does 'BMF' stand for?
'BMF' stands for 'Black Mafia Family' and the song is inspired by/named after the hit Starz tv show of the same name. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series is about a drug trafficking and money laundering organisation in South Detroit and SZA's 'BMF' is about being attracted to a man similar to the characters in 'BMF' the show.
In the chorus, SZA sings: Young and fine and dark and handsome / The boy from South Detroit keep bossing / And I can't keep my panties from dropping / He's so fly, fly. The lyrics then get more explicit with SZA adding: Ecstasy is just a pill away / Pop it up or you could screw today / I'm just tryna hear you say my name.
SZA later plays on the 'BMF' title by singing: Blowin' money fast, it won't last.
SZA - BMF (Official Audio)
Talking to Rolling Stone in 2022, SZA explained why 'BMF' didn't make the original 'SOS' tracklist. She said: "A song called 'Boy From South Detroit', 'BMF', that Twitter wanted really bad, [neither] Rob [Bisel] nor Punch really cared about that song. They weren’t really excited about it."
She added: "Rob was like, ‘I don’t really think this is the song’, and then Punch was, like, indifferent about the song. Then I was like, ‘No, I really believe in this.’ It didn’t make the album, but it will be on the deluxe."
SZA - 'BMF' lyrics
CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South Detroit keep bossing
And I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
VERSE 1
Going too fast, don't hurt yourself
I can't keep up with all the lies you tell yourself
You kinda cute, but play too much, don't play yourself
I'm not the one, but we can still pretend this can be my man
You say you feel different when you with me, tell me anything
Compliment my energy, it's different laying next to me
All I ask is don't make me pull up and get to dumping
You know I can't give no f---s, you know I'm with all the ruckus, can you?
CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy West side of Compton camе walking in
I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
VERSE 2
Ooh, he bossy, ooh, hе crip walkin'
Took me to Slauson and he slut me out
And when I got a problem, he get to packing
He 'bout all that action, call him Mr. Handle It
You know I'm hella different from them chickens you been trickin' on
I can be your ride or die, get down your strongest bone
Trust me, boy, I'm good in every hood
Trickin', finna fall in backwards
I'm just tryna show you what it would be like if you my man
CHORUS
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South of somewhere came walking in
And I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
BRIDGE
Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)
Tryna make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)
I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh
VERSE 3
Ecstasy is just a pill away
Pop it up or you could screw today
I'm just tryna hear you say my name
Love to play your ruler, be your Jane
You could be my Tarzan, toss me up
Other hoes is lacking, call me up
Know my baby packing, why I'm stuck
That's why he my man
CHORUS
Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome
Talkin' so fine, I might hold it for ransom
Put it in drive, I'm not shy, I might let ya
Cruise all night
OUTRO
Blowin' money fast, it won't last (Oh-woah)
Tryna make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash (Mmm)
I'll make it last, we'll be— oh-oh
