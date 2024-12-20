The vulnerable meaning behind SZA's 'Drive' lyrics explained
20 December 2024, 12:10
What are SZA's 'Drive' lyrics about? Here's what SZA's 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' single is about.
SZA has kicked off her 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' era and fans are crying over the moving meaning behind her 'Drive' lyrics.
SZA is no stranger to releasing songs that cut you deep in the heart. Over the course of her career, SZA has become known for coming up with the kind of candid, conversational lyrics that stay with you long after you first hear them. From 'Drew Barrymore' and 'Good Days' to 'Nobody Gets Me' and 'Ghost in the Machine', no one writes like SZA.
SZA's new single 'Drive' from the deluxe edition of 'SOS' is no different. What are SZA's 'Drive' lyrics about though?
'Drive' is about SZA driving away from her problems literally and metaphorically. She sings: I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere / Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear / I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere / Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere / Drivin', just drivin' / Just tryin', just tryna get my head right.
SZA then gets candid about how fame and success haven't fixed the problems in her life. She sings: And it don't hit the same when you're all alone / And the money's insane, I know / But it don't fill the void at all / And I promised my mom I'd do better / But they keep trying me so hard / With all the bull---- and f--- it all.
In the second verse, SZA then gives herself a pep talk: And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal / Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope) / And I know that if love is my purpose / I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all.
As for the video, Emmy Award winning actor Ben Stiller mouths along to the lyrics and takes comfort in them while driving. Oh, and it ends with SZA in full-alien makeup performing another new song 'Crybaby'.
SZA is yet to reveal what 'Drive' means to her personally but it appears to be the kind of anthem that anyone can relate to.
SZA - 'Drive' lyrics
PRE-CHORUS
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
CHORUS
Drivin', just drivin'
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
VERSE 1
And it don't hit the same when you're all alone
And the money's insane, I know
But it don't fill the void at all
And I promised my mom I'd do better
But they keep trying me so hard
With all the bull---- and f--- it all I keep prеtendin' everyonе's as good as me
S---'s so weird I cannot speak
Balled so hard, I think I peaked
All my exes still love me
Call me up, he wanna freak
All my opps lookin' distressed
How you copy then compete?
Oh, you just mad that your n---- want me
Oh, you just mad that we went ten weeks Oh, you just mad that your ass ain't free
Scared to say s--- so you fake, ki-ki
Scared to cut a n---- so I left, ski-ski
I ain't scared of s--- so I swing my meat
I ain't scared of s--- so I let mine go
All my shit, 'cause I can, I know
PRE-CHORUS
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
CHORUS
Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
VERSE 2
And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal
Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope)
And I know that if love is my purpose
I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all
I'm anti-beef, half your b----es be too cheap
Half a milli when I bling, f--- I look like, on my knees?
You really just mad 'cause I make it look easy
I'm really this bad, you should see it 3D
Boy, yeah, this bag you should spend it on me
All of my time precious, so be
PRE-CHORUS
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
CHORUS
Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
