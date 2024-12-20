The vulnerable meaning behind SZA's 'Drive' lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

What are SZA's 'Drive' lyrics about? Here's what SZA's 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' single is about.

SZA has kicked off her 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' era and fans are crying over the moving meaning behind her 'Drive' lyrics.

SZA is no stranger to releasing songs that cut you deep in the heart. Over the course of her career, SZA has become known for coming up with the kind of candid, conversational lyrics that stay with you long after you first hear them. From 'Drew Barrymore' and 'Good Days' to 'Nobody Gets Me' and 'Ghost in the Machine', no one writes like SZA.

SZA's new single 'Drive' from the deluxe edition of 'SOS' is no different. What are SZA's 'Drive' lyrics about though?

SZA announces Lana in new video

'Drive' is about SZA driving away from her problems literally and metaphorically. She sings: I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere / Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear / I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere / Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere / Drivin', just drivin' / Just tryin', just tryna get my head right.

SZA then gets candid about how fame and success haven't fixed the problems in her life. She sings: And it don't hit the same when you're all alone / And the money's insane, I know / But it don't fill the void at all / And I promised my mom I'd do better / But they keep trying me so hard / With all the bull---- and f--- it all.

In the second verse, SZA then gives herself a pep talk: And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal / Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope) / And I know that if love is my purpose / I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all.

As for the video, Emmy Award winning actor Ben Stiller mouths along to the lyrics and takes comfort in them while driving. Oh, and it ends with SZA in full-alien makeup performing another new song 'Crybaby'.

SZA - Drive (Official Video)

SZA is yet to reveal what 'Drive' means to her personally but it appears to be the kind of anthem that anyone can relate to.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when SZA discusses the song.

SZA - 'Drive' lyrics

PRE-CHORUS

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

CHORUS

Drivin', just drivin'

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

VERSE 1

And it don't hit the same when you're all alone

And the money's insane, I know

But it don't fill the void at all

And I promised my mom I'd do better

But they keep trying me so hard

With all the bull---- and f--- it all I keep prеtendin' everyonе's as good as me

S---'s so weird I cannot speak

Balled so hard, I think I peaked

All my exes still love me

Call me up, he wanna freak

All my opps lookin' distressed

How you copy then compete?

Oh, you just mad that your n---- want me

Oh, you just mad that we went ten weeks Oh, you just mad that your ass ain't free

Scared to say s--- so you fake, ki-ki

Scared to cut a n---- so I left, ski-ski

I ain't scared of s--- so I swing my meat

I ain't scared of s--- so I let mine go

All my shit, 'cause I can, I know

PRE-CHORUS

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

CHORUS

Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

VERSE 2

And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal

Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope)

And I know that if love is my purpose

I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all

I'm anti-beef, half your b----es be too cheap

Half a milli when I bling, f--- I look like, on my knees?

You really just mad 'cause I make it look easy

I'm really this bad, you should see it 3D

Boy, yeah, this bag you should spend it on me

All of my time precious, so be

PRE-CHORUS

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

CHORUS

Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

