SZA Lana SOS Deluxe release time: Here's what time the album comes out

19 December 2024, 11:53

SZA Lana SOS Deluxe release time: Here's what time the album comes out
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

SZA releases 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' on Friday 20th December but what time does it come out and what's the tracklist?

The wait is officially over. SZA is releasing the deluxe edition of 'SOS' in mere hours...but what time does 'Lana' drop?

You don't have to be a SZA fan to know that she plays fast and loose with the concept of release dates. SZA teased 'SOS' years before it came out and she first started teasing 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' in December last year. However, we now have a date. This week, SZA confirmed that the deluxe album would be coming out on 20th December.

When can you stream SZA's album 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' though? What time does it come out where you live? What's SZA's 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' tracklist? Here's all the 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' release times and info you need to know.

When does SZA's Lana album come out?

SZA stars in SKIMS promo

Here's when SZA's Lana: SOS Deluxe comes out in your country:

SZA is yet to confirm exactly what time 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' is dropping but, as it hasn't come out in New Zealand yet, it appears that SZA will be releasing the album globally at midnight ET (12:00 AM ET). Essentially, the time that the album comes out in your country will correspond with midnight ET (12:00 AM ET).

SZA's Lana: SOS Deluxe release times:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 19th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 19th) (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM
  • Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 2:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 10:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM
  • China - 1:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)
  • Hong Kong - 1:00 PM
  • Singapore - 1:00 PM
  • Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

You can presave SZA's 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' via her website now. As it stands, no physical versions are available but make sure to sign up to her mailing list to receive details as and when she reveals them.

What is SZA's Lana: SOS Deluxe tracklist?

SZA hasn't revealed the official 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' tracklist at the moment. However, she has already teased and performed multiple new songs that may appear on the project alongside the original 'SOS' tracklist. For the time being 'Saturn and 'Drive' are the only confirmed songs but the tracks below may also appear:

  • 'Saturn'
  • 'Drive'
  • 'Boy from South Detroit (feat. Lizzo)'
  • 'DTM (Diamond Boy)'
  • 'History'
  • 'Cry Baby'
  • 'PSA'

SZA has also teased that she's been working on a new album completely separate to 'Lana: SOS Deluxe' so it's possible that some of these songs may appear on a separate project.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as SZA reveals the full tracklist.

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

