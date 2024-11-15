SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyGilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images,

By Sam Prance

SZA first opened up about getting a Brazilian butt lift in her 'SOS' lyrics.

SZA has opened up about her BBL in a new interview and said that she's "so mad" that she had it done in hindsight.

Fans of SZA will already know that the singer has been open about her history with cosmetic surgery throughout her career. Back in 2022, SZA admitted to having a Brazilian butt lift in her 'SOS' lyrics. Addressing rumours about her body, SZA sang: "So classic, that a-- so fat, it look natural, it's not" and people praised her for her candour.

Now, SZA is getting real about what having a BBL is actually like and explained why she regrets having one done.

Speaking to British Vogue, SZA said: "I’m so mad I did that s---.” SZA originally had the procedure done because she was struggling to gain muscle in her bum but she didn't take into account how much time it would take to recover: “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid."

SZA continued: "But who gives a f---? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the shit. It doesn’t matter."

However, SZA confessed that she may get more cosmetic surgery in future: "I’ll do a whole bunch more s--- just like it if I want to before I’m f---ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary."

She added: "I have other s--- that I need to work on about myself. I need to get my f---ing mental health together... Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realise wherever you go, there you’ll be."

SZA performs at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Finally, SZA admitted that she's happy with how the surgery turned out in the end: "But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

