What does 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' mean? Stromae and Pomme's lyrics translated in English

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
3 December 2024, 17:49 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 17:54
The meaning behind Stromae and Pomme's 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' is connected to Ekko and Powder in Arcane.
Stromae and Pomme have released a hit duet for Arcane. What are their 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' lyrics about though?
As soon as Arcane: League of Legends debuted on Netflix in 2021, it immediately became one of the platform's most popular animated shows. Inspired by the beloved League of Legends video game, Arcane tells the story of sisters Vi and Powder as they both navigate the conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its counterpart Zaun.
The show is so popular that multiple huge stars have recored songs for the Arcane season 2 soundtrack and a duet between Belgian superstar Stromae and French singer Pomme is breaking the internet. 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' is sung all in French and it's currently dominating streaming charts all around the world.
Want to know what 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' means? Here's a breakdown of the song and a full English translation.
'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' is a play on the French phrase 'Ma Meilleure Amie'. As you may have guessed, instead of "my best friend", it means "my best enemy". In Arcane, the song plays during an emotional dance/kiss scene between Ekko and Powder and it's inspired directly by their love/hate relationship in the series.
The intro goes: I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you. Stromae then sings: You're the best thing to ever happen to me / But also the worst thing to ever happen to me / On that day when I met you, maybe I would rather / That it never happened to me / The worst of all blessings / The best of all cursеs.
As for the pre-chorus and chorus, they go: You know what they say / Stay close to your dearest friends / But also / Even closer to your adversaries / But my best enemy is you / Flee from me, the worst is you and I / But if you keep searching for my voice / Forget me, the worst is you and I.
Pomme also sings: Why does hearing your name hurt me / When it hides right there in the vicinity? / What kind of emotion, is it hatred / Or pure sweetness when I hear your name?
Stromae, Pomme - “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” (from Arcane Season 2) [Official Visualizer]
It's essentially a complicated love song for the ages. We have no choice but to stan!
INTRO
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
VERSE 1: Stromae
You're the best thing to ever happen to me
But also the worst thing to ever happen to me
On that day when I met you, maybe I would rather
That it never happened to me (To me)
The worst of all blessings
The best of all cursеs
I should stray away from you
But as the saying goes
"Bettеr than alone, is to be in bad company"
PRE-CHORUS: Stromae & Pomme
You know what they say
Stay close to your dearest friends
But also
Even closer to your adversaries
CHORUS: Stromae & Pomme
But my best enemy is you
Flee from me, the worst is you and I
But if you keep searching for my voice
Forget me, the worst is you and I
VERSE 2: Pomme
Why does hearing your name hurt me
When it hides right there in the vicinity?
What kind of emotion, is it hatred
Or pure sweetness when I hear your name?
PRE-CHORUS: Pomme
I had told you, not to keep looking behind
Your past will follow you and wage war on you
CHORUS: Stromae & Pomme
But my best enemy is you
Flee from me, the worst is you and I
But my best enemy is you
Flee from me, the worst is you and I
OUTRO
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you I love you, I hate you, I love you, I hate you
Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'