A Breakdown Of Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Lyrics

'Texas Hold 'Em' was one of the first songs Beyonce released as a single from 'Cowboy Carter'. Picture: Getty/Beyonce/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé’s lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ have been going round our minds on a loop ever since she released the single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyoncé’s here to change the game with her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’, which was released on Friday 29th March, and she already gave us a taste of the track list with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ in the weeks running up to its release.

‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ was not only the ultimate country-pop bop, but it was the first teaser Beyoncé gave us of ‘Cowboy Carter’, which also has a cover of 'Jolene' and a collaboration with Post Malone on the track list. So fans knew to keep the bar high when they heard this one.

The song is all about sticking around for the one you love and dancing with them and only them, asking her ‘boy’ to literally ‘lay [his] cards down’ and dance with her.

Beyoncé has released country album 'Cowboy Carter'. Picture: Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé sings: “And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you / Come pour some sugar on me, honey too / It’s a real life boogie and a real life hoedown,” where she’s comparing their dance floor moves to their real life romance.

She imagines a world where she and Jay-Z are heading to a dive bar ‘[they] always thought was nice’ where their problems ‘just feel dramatic’, possibly an image of her and Jay-Z’s life without their status and fame.

Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser

What are the lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’?

Here are the full lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ by Beyoncé.

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b****, come take it to the floor now (Woo, ha, woo)

There's a tornado (There's a tornado) in my city (In my city)

Hit the basement (Hit the basement), that s**t ain't pretty (S**t ain't pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey) 'cause we survivin' ('Cause we survivin')

Off red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin' time, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come and pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b***, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come and pour some liquor on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

Woo-hoo Woo-hoo Woo-hoo

There's a heatwave (There's a heatwave) coming at us (Coming at us)

Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight), too cold to panic

(Too cold to panic) All of the problems just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)

And now we're runnin' to the first spot that we find, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just with me in the middle boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down (Oh)

So park your Lexus (Hey) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around,' round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b****, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me honey, too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

Take it to the floor now, ooh

Hoops, spurs, boots

To the floor now, ooh

Tuck, back, oops (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Shoot

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too

Furs, spurs, boots

Solargenic, photogenic, shoot

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.