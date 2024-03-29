A Breakdown Of Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Lyrics

29 March 2024, 09:00

'Texas Hold 'Em' was one of the first songs Beyonce released as a single from 'Cowboy Carter'
'Texas Hold 'Em' was one of the first songs Beyonce released as a single from 'Cowboy Carter'. Picture: Getty/Beyonce/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé’s lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ have been going round our minds on a loop ever since she released the single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé’s here to change the game with her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’, which was released on Friday 29th March, and she already gave us a taste of the track list with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ in the weeks running up to its release.

‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ was not only the ultimate country-pop bop, but it was the first teaser Beyoncé gave us of ‘Cowboy Carter’, which also has a cover of 'Jolene' and a collaboration with Post Malone on the track list. So fans knew to keep the bar high when they heard this one.

The song is all about sticking around for the one you love and dancing with them and only them, asking her ‘boy’ to literally ‘lay [his] cards down’ and dance with her.

Beyoncé has released country album 'Cowboy Carter'
Beyoncé has released country album 'Cowboy Carter'. Picture: Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé sings: “And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you / Come pour some sugar on me, honey too / It’s a real life boogie and a real life hoedown,” where she’s comparing their dance floor moves to their real life romance.

She imagines a world where she and Jay-Z are heading to a dive bar ‘[they] always thought was nice’ where their problems ‘just feel dramatic’, possibly an image of her and Jay-Z’s life without their status and fame.

Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser

What are the lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’?

Here are the full lyrics to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ by Beyoncé.

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b****, come take it to the floor now (Woo, ha, woo)

There's a tornado (There's a tornado) in my city (In my city)

Hit the basement (Hit the basement), that s**t ain't pretty (S**t ain't pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey) 'cause we survivin' ('Cause we survivin')

Off red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin' time, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you

Come and pour some sugar on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b***, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come and pour some liquor on me, honey too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

Woo-hoo Woo-hoo Woo-hoo

There's a heatwave (There's a heatwave) coming at us (Coming at us)

Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight), too cold to panic

(Too cold to panic) All of the problems just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)

And now we're runnin' to the first spot that we find, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headin' to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just with me in the middle boy, I can't read your mind

This ain't Texas (Woo), ain't no hold 'em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down (Oh)

So park your Lexus (Hey) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around,' round, 'round, 'round, 'round (Stick around)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a b****, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me honey, too

It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown

Don't be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

Take it to the floor now, ooh

Hoops, spurs, boots

To the floor now, ooh

Tuck, back, oops (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Shoot

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too

Furs, spurs, boots

Solargenic, photogenic, shoot

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Beyoncé set to cover Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on upcoming album Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover Has Dolly Parton's Approval And Fans Are Obsessed

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career

Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All The Latest News On Perrie Edwards’ Solo Music

Left: Zayn posing at a fashion show, Right: Zayn performing on stage with a microphone in hand

Zayn Malik Teases New Tour And His Fans' Reaction Is Everything

Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

Why Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction?

One Direction

Hot On Capital

Olivia Rodrigo currently follows nobody on Instagram

Why Doesn't Olivia Rodrigo Follow Anyone On Instagram?

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together

Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Callum Jones and Jess Gale came second on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars: Are Callum Jones And Jess Gale Still Together?

Harry Styles and James Corden party in London until 4am

Harry Styles And James Corden Party Until 4 AM For Footballer Declan Rice

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce from husband Jeff

Why Has Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Split From Her Husband?

TV & Film

Chelsea Lazkani joined The O Group in 2021 and Selling Sunset in 2022

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani & 5 Things You Need To Know About Her

Selling Sunset

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from the 8th April

Here's When Jordan North Will Start On Capital Breakfast

Ellie Dix and Ben Walters were paired by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024

Who Is MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix? Age, Job And Who She’s Dating

TV & Film

Zayn Malik opened up on life with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Has Inherited Her Dad’s Musical Talents

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch