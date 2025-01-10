Jade explains "confrontational" meaning behind her 'IT girl' lyrics

On Air Now
10 January 2025, 12:35
Jade also appears to confirm the title of her debut solo album in her 'IT girl' visualiser.
She is the it girl! Jade is kicking off 2025 with an absolute pop banger, but what are her 'IT girl' lyrics actually about?
Jade hasn't put a single foot wrong since releasing her debut single in July 2024. After wowing fans with 'Angel of My Dreams', Jade has since released two more songs that approach pop in equally thrilling ways. 'Midnight Cowboy' is a club track worthy of icons like Britney Spears and 'Fantasy' is an instant classic disco dance floor anthem.
Now, Jade has released the next taste of her highly-anticipated solo album and fans are convinced that the visualiser reveals what her album is called. Here's what Jade's said about the meaning of the song and the video easter egg.
Similar to 'Angel of My Dreams', Jade sings about having a love/hate relationship with the music industry in 'IT girl'. In the song, Jade sings about the dichotomy of being a female popstar. She alludes to how powerful women are often caught up in restrictive contracts where they're expected to perform/act a certain way to make money.
Perhaps, referencing her early years in the music industry, Jade sings: Sign on the line for me / Baby, smile, but don't show your teeth / Say "Goodbye" to autonomy / Now your body belongs to me / Put me on the pedestal, watch me dance / Dance to the beat till I can't stand.
However, it then switches to demonstrate how Jade is in full control of her career now: I'm not your thing / I'm not your baby doll / No puppet on a string / This b--- can't bе controlled.
JADE - IT girl (Official Visualiser)
Describing 'IT girl' in an in interview with Clash, Jade said: "It’s ‘Angel’s’ c---- little sister. She goes bigger, harder and deeper." As for how the song came about in the studio, Jade then explained: "It was an easier one to write because I knew what I wanted to say. It’s what pop should be: playful, confrontational but still a bop."
In a separate Independent profile, Jade said: "There’s still so much that people don’t know about me, so I was eager to surprise people, poke the bear a bit. I did feel anxious about pissing people off or any sort of backlash, but I have to write about what my experiences are. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It is my reality.”
In the visualiser, Jade goes wild smashing plates in a china store and fans have spotted that it appears to tease the name of her album. At the end, the words "THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY" appear on the screen.
JADE teases the words “THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY” again at the end of her #ITgirl music video— JADE tea room ☕️ (@JADEtearoom) January 10, 2025
Many fans speculate that this could be the title of her upcoming album pic.twitter.com/wbyX0GnnPW
An album called 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY' that explores the darker side of fame? Give it to me now!
INTRO
Throw me them roses
Well, that's just showbiz, baby
Won't sugarcoat it
You make me feel si-si-si-sick
REFRAIN
I am the it girl (I am the it girl)
I am the shit, girl (I am the shit, girl)
I got the whole world (I got the whole world)
Between my hips, girl
VERSE 1
Sign on the line for me
Baby, smile, but don't show your teeth
Say "Goodbye" to autonomy
Now your body belongs to me
Put me on the pedestal, watch me dance
Dance to the beat till I can't stand
Stand up face-first to the man, man (Na-na-na-na-na)
Kitty got fangs, the kitty got claws
Clause in the contract, contract gone
Gone is the girl that you could con, con (Na-na-na-na-na)
PRE-CHORUS
Throw me them roses
Wеll, that's just showbiz, baby
Won't sugarcoat it
You make me feel si-si-si-sick
CHORUS
I'm not your thing
I'm not your baby doll
No puppet on a string
This bitch can't bе controlled
I'm not your—, I'm not your—, I'm not your thing
Can't buy me at the store
Cut off your power trip
Remove your filthy paws, your filthy paws
POST-CHORUS
You're filthy
You're filthy
You're filthy
REFRAIN
I am the it girl (I am the it girl)
I am the shit, girl (I am the shit, girl)
I got the whole world (I got the whole world)
Between my hips, girl (Ah)
VERSE 2
My darling (Ah), you could never (Ah, never)
You'll never own me (You'll never own me)
Na-na-na-na-na
PRE-CHORUS
Throw me them roses (Roses)
Well, that's just showbiz, baby (Baby)
Won't sugarcoat it
You make me feel si-si-si-sick
CHORUS
I'm not your thing
I'm not your baby doll
No puppet on a string
This bitch can't be controlled
I'm not your—, I'm not your—, I'm not your thing
Can't buy me at the store
Cut off your power trip
Remove your filthy paws, your filthy paws
POST-CHORUS
You're filthy (Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na)
You're filthy (Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na)
You're filthy (Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na)
You're filthy (Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na)
OUTRO
It's a no from me