Jade explains her 'Midnight Cowboy' lyrics and Ncuti Gatwa's cameo

25 September 2024, 11:37 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 16:31

Inside Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy'
Inside Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy'. Picture: YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

We're taking a look inside Jade Thirlwall's 'Midnight Cowboy', here are the lyrics explained and what Ncuti Gatwa says on the track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jade is back! As fans (im)patiently await her debut solo album, the former Little Mix star dropped 'Midnight Cowboy' following the success of her debut solo single 'Angel Of My Dreams'.

The song, which is introduced by Sex Education and Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, is a certified club banger that shows the fun side of Jade after a very deep cutting commentary on the music industry in her debut single.

'Midnight Cowboy' has been released as an IG (Instant Gratification) track to tide us over until she drops her official second single, which is rumoured to be titled, 'That's Showbiz, Baby'.

Announcing the track's release, she said: "I didn’t want you all to have to wait so long for music again 'MIDNIGHT COWBOY' is a gift from me to you until my next single drops."

But what is 'Midnight Cowboy' about and what are the lyrics that we are going to belting out at the club? Here's what Jade's said.

Jade has dropped 'Midnight Cowboy' as an IG
Jade has dropped 'Midnight Cowboy' as an IG. Picture: Instagram

What is Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy' about?

Ahead of 'Midnight Cowboy' being released Jade had said she wanted to "bring all of that freaky sh-- to life", and that's what the song does, it's just a fun, sexy track about... riding cowboy.

The song is full of western cowboy references which is unsurprising as the song title is also the name of a western film, Midnight Cowboy, released in 1969, although there's no direct link between the film and the song.

Jade's western references include: I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up / Fantasy, leather chaps on the floor

She also makes a reference to the 1953 western musical Calamity Jane when Ncuti says: They call her "Calamity JADE"

Ncuti says: They call her "Calamity JADE"
Ncuti says: They call her "Calamity JADE". Picture: Instagram

What does Ncuti Gatwa say in Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy'?

Ncuti acts as the song's umpire, opening the track saying: Ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems / Hold on tight, the performance is about to begin (Hahahahaha) / Flash photography and video is encouraged (Ah) / Hahahaha (Ah) / Enjoy the show

His iconic voice pops up throughout the song with lines like, They call her, they call her "Calamity JADE" before closing the song saying: OOO you better putting your hands together, make it clap for Miss Jade, that was a performance

Thanking Ncuti for his involvement on the track, Jade said: "Big ty Ncuti for very jumping on the track - you were perfect"

Who wrote Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy'?

'Midnight Cowboy' is one of Jade's solo songs co-written with none other than Raye. Earlier in 2024, she had told Capital that Raye was all over her solo music and we can definitely hear Raye's genius on this track.

Explaining the song, Jade said: "It's important to me that i keep sharing my artistry and hard work with the world, so i wanted to drop a track to hold you over until the next single I wrote this a while back in a 2022 session with @raye and Jonah Christian - I adore you both."

Watch Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy' music video:

JADE - Midnight Cowboy (Official Visualiser)

Read Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy' lyrics in full here:

[Intro: Ncuti Gatwa]

Ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems

Hold on tight, the performance is about to begin (Hahahahaha)

Flash photography and video is encouraged (Ah)

Hahahaha (Ah)

Enjoy the show (Ah; work)

[Refrain: JADE]

Midnight's here, and I'm ready to go

I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up

Fantasy, leather chaps on the floor

I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up

[Pre-Chorus: JADE]

Mm, baby, yeah, I been bad

I'm a real wild bitch, yeah, I'm mental

I'm the ride of your life, not a rental

I'm the editor, call me Mr Enninful

No vanilla, let's experimental

I'ma show you the ropes, get you whipped on 'em

And I know you needed something you could sin for

I'm about to perform like I'm on tour

Baby, clap for the encore

[Chorus: JADE]

Giddy up, it's the Wild Wild West

And I think it's 'bout time for the midnight cowboy

(Work, work, work, work)

Giddy up, it's the Wild Wild West

And you know what comes next, it's the midnight cowboy

(Work, work, work, work, work)

[Verse: JADE]

Ayy, better buckle up now

Get a little nasty, take it to the old town

Hey, never find a lass who

Show you what the back do, givin' you the Ginuwine

Neigh, name a better duo, I'll

Wait, nothin' wrong with a little horse

Play, put me in reverse now

Bitch, I'm the girl cow, watch me while I sit down

[Refrain: JADE]

Midnight's here, and he's ready to blow

I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up

Ecstasy, ponytail, grab a hold

I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up (Work, work, work, work)

[Chorus: JADE]

Giddy up, it's the Wild Wild West

And I think it's 'bout time for the midnight cowboy

(Work, work, work, work; I)

Giddy up, it's the Wild Wild West

And you know what comes next, it's the midnight cowboy

(Work, work, work, work, work; I, I, ah)

[Interlude: Ncuti Gatwa & JADE]

They call her, they call her "Calamity JADE"

(Work, work, work, work, work)

Giddy, giddy, giddy up, yee-haw

(Work, work, work, work) Ah

