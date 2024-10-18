Jade explains spicy meaning behind her 'Fantasy' lyrics

What are Jade's 'Fantasy' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about her disco-inspired second single.

Fancy another one? Jade is back with another stone-cold bop and fans are living for her sex-positive 'Fantasy' lyrics.

Ever since Jade released her debut solo single 'Angel Of My Dreams', she's been captivating the internet with her all-out approach to pop. From the message about her love-hate relationship with the industry to the cinematic video, 'Angel Of My Dreams' was the perfect way to launch Jade's solo career and she hasn't stopped since.

Jade's since released seven (!) remixes of 'Angel Of My Dreams', a thrilling buzz track called 'Midnight Cowboy' and now, she's dropped her official second single 'Fantasy'. The song is a Donna Summer worthy disco banger with Jade's signature touch and the meaning behind the lyrics is legendaric.

What is Jade's song 'Fantasy' about?

In 'Fantasy', Jade makes a lover feel comfortable enough to explore all their sexual desires with her. In the first verse, she sings: Whatever floats your boat, I'll help you sail away / What is your cup of tea? I'll sip it, and I'll add the sugar, babe / Release your fear, no judgement here / It could be loopy, it could be kinky, it could be hot, and that's okay.

In the pre-chorus, Jade embraces her full disco diva form and belts: I need to know what you've been dreamin' of / I wanna tell you all my secrets and / Bring all of that freaky s-- to life / Ooh I want that. She then adds: Passion, pain / Pleasure, no shame / If you like it weird, I like it strange / It's a fantasy, babe.

Speaking to The Face about the meaning behind the song, Jade explained: "'Fantasy' is about sexual fantasies and feeling safe enough with someone to tell them what you want to do – kind of like a love song, but a fun, kinky one.“

In a press release, Jade added: "We wrote this the day after 'Angel Of My Dreams' was written, and from then on I always knew it would be the second single. I can’t wait for my fans to experience more of my musical world."

JADE - Fantasy (Official Video)

If 'Angel Of My Dreams', 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'Fantasy' are anything to go by, Jade is about to release one of the best albums in recent memory.

JADE - 'Fantasy' lyrics

INTRO

(Hahaha)

Ah-ah

I need to, I need to

CHORUS

Passion, pain

Pleasure, no shame

If you like it weird, I like it strange

It's a fantasy, babe (Babe, babe, babe)

VERSE 1

Whatever floats your boat, I'll help you sail away (Sail away)

What is your cup of tea? I'll sip it, and I'll add the sugar, babe

Release your fear, no judgement here (Babe)

It could be loopy, it could be kinky, it could be hot, and that's okay

PRE-CHORUS

I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)

I wanna tell you all my secrets and

Bring all of that freaky shit to life

Ooh, I, I want that

CHORUS

Passion, pain (Pain)

Pleasure, no shame (Yeah)

If you like it weird, I like it strange

It's a fantasy (It's a fantasy), babe

VERSE 2

Uh, I think it's time that we should pop Pandora's box (Get it unlocked)

Think of the time that we lost tryna be who we're not (Yeah)

Boy, your ideas (Ideas) are welcome here (Welcome here)

We can go too far, we can be bizarre and we'll always make it hot

PRE-CHORUS

I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)

I wanna tell you all my secrets and

Bring all of that freaky shit to life

Ooh, I, I want that

CHORUS

Passion, pain (Pain)

Pleasure, no shame (No shame)

If you like it weird, I like it strange

It's a fantasy (It's a fantasy), babe (Babe)

Passion, pain (Ooh)

Pleasure, no shame (Ooh, no shame)

If you like it weird, I like it strange (Ooh)

It's a fantasy, babe (Ooh)

BRIDGE

Babe, woo

It's a fantasy, baby

If you like it weird, I like it (Ooh)

I want that

I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)

Baby (Ah-ah, ooh-ooh, yeah)

I wanna tell you all my secrets and

Bring all of that freaky shit to life

OUTRO

Ooh, I, I want that, hey-yeah, ayy, woo

Yeah, yeah, fantasy, yeah (I like it, I like it)

Oh-oh

Not just fantasy anymore, baby (No)

A reality to explore, baby (Woo, baby)

Not just fantasy anymore, baby (Ooh)

A reality to explore, baby (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

