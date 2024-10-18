Jade explains spicy meaning behind her 'Fantasy' lyrics

18 October 2024, 13:24 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 13:35

Jade 'Fantasy' lyrics meaning explained
Jade 'Fantasy' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry, RCA Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Jade's 'Fantasy' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about her disco-inspired second single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fancy another one? Jade is back with another stone-cold bop and fans are living for her sex-positive 'Fantasy' lyrics.

Ever since Jade released her debut solo single 'Angel Of My Dreams', she's been captivating the internet with her all-out approach to pop. From the message about her love-hate relationship with the industry to the cinematic video, 'Angel Of My Dreams' was the perfect way to launch Jade's solo career and she hasn't stopped since.

Jade's since released seven (!) remixes of 'Angel Of My Dreams', a thrilling buzz track called 'Midnight Cowboy' and now, she's dropped her official second single 'Fantasy'. The song is a Donna Summer worthy disco banger with Jade's signature touch and the meaning behind the lyrics is legendaric.

JADE on her new album 'Angel Of My Dreams' and which supermarket is her favourite

What is Jade's song 'Fantasy' about?

In 'Fantasy', Jade makes a lover feel comfortable enough to explore all their sexual desires with her. In the first verse, she sings: Whatever floats your boat, I'll help you sail away / What is your cup of tea? I'll sip it, and I'll add the sugar, babe / Release your fear, no judgement here / It could be loopy, it could be kinky, it could be hot, and that's okay.

In the pre-chorus, Jade embraces her full disco diva form and belts: I need to know what you've been dreamin' of / I wanna tell you all my secrets and / Bring all of that freaky s-- to life / Ooh I want that. She then adds: Passion, pain / Pleasure, no shame / If you like it weird, I like it strange / It's a fantasy, babe.

Speaking to The Face about the meaning behind the song, Jade explained: "'Fantasy' is about sexual fantasies and feeling safe enough with someone to tell them what you want to do – kind of like a love song, but a fun, kinky one.“

In a press release, Jade added: "We wrote this the day after 'Angel Of My Dreams' was written, and from then on I always knew it would be the second single. I can’t wait for my fans to experience more of my musical world."

JADE - Fantasy (Official Video)

If 'Angel Of My Dreams', 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'Fantasy' are anything to go by, Jade is about to release one of the best albums in recent memory.

JADE - 'Fantasy' lyrics

INTRO
(Hahaha)
Ah-ah
I need to, I need to

CHORUS
Passion, pain
Pleasure, no shame
If you like it weird, I like it strange
It's a fantasy, babe (Babe, babe, babe)

VERSE 1
Whatever floats your boat, I'll help you sail away (Sail away)
What is your cup of tea? I'll sip it, and I'll add the sugar, babe
Release your fear, no judgement here (Babe)
It could be loopy, it could be kinky, it could be hot, and that's okay

PRE-CHORUS
I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)
I wanna tell you all my secrets and
Bring all of that freaky shit to life
Ooh, I, I want that

CHORUS
Passion, pain (Pain)
Pleasure, no shame (Yeah)
If you like it weird, I like it strange
It's a fantasy (It's a fantasy), babe

VERSE 2
Uh, I think it's time that we should pop Pandora's box (Get it unlocked)
Think of the time that we lost tryna be who we're not (Yeah)
Boy, your ideas (Ideas) are welcome here (Welcome here)
We can go too far, we can be bizarre and we'll always make it hot

PRE-CHORUS
I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)
I wanna tell you all my secrets and
Bring all of that freaky shit to life
Ooh, I, I want that

CHORUS
Passion, pain (Pain)
Pleasure, no shame (No shame)
If you like it weird, I like it strange
It's a fantasy (It's a fantasy), babe (Babe)
Passion, pain (Ooh)
Pleasure, no shame (Ooh, no shame)
If you like it weird, I like it strange (Ooh)
It's a fantasy, babe (Ooh)

BRIDGE
Babe, woo
It's a fantasy, baby
If you like it weird, I like it (Ooh)
I want that
I need to know what you've been dreamin' of (Dreamin' of)
Baby (Ah-ah, ooh-ooh, yeah)
I wanna tell you all my secrets and
Bring all of that freaky shit to life

OUTRO
Ooh, I, I want that, hey-yeah, ayy, woo
Yeah, yeah, fantasy, yeah (I like it, I like it)
Oh-oh
Not just fantasy anymore, baby (No)
A reality to explore, baby (Woo, baby)
Not just fantasy anymore, baby (Ooh)
A reality to explore, baby (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Read more about Jade here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute message

Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute statement
Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained

Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained

Harry Styles shares heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne following his death

Harry Styles pens emotional tribute to "my lovely friend" Liam Payne following his death

Zayn posts moving tribute to Liam Payne

Zayn says he's "lost a brother" in emotional tribute to Liam Payne following his death

Hot On Capital

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about her daughter never meeting her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says it’s ‘heartbreaking’ her mother will never meet her baby

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

TV & Film

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games

Hunger Games prequel film confirms young Haymitch as main character

TV & Film

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have been subject to speculation about their relationship

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan responds following speculation about Luke Newton relationship

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

TV & Film

Ryan and Hannah on what happened between them

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan reveal truth behind what happened at retreat amid 'cheating' rumours

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson posts moving tribute to "brother" Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson vows to be there for Liam Payne's son Bear in emotional tribute following Liam's death
One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their "brother" Liam Payne
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

MAFS UK's Hannah makes cheeky comment about Orson amid cheating rumours

MAFS UK's Hannah makes wild cheeky Orson comment amid cheating rumours

TV & Film

Every song Liam Payne wrote for One Direction

Every song Liam Payne wrote for One Direction

Liam Payne's 'heartbroken' release statement following his death

Liam Payne's family break silence with heartbreaking statement

Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

One Direction fans share Liam Payne memories and tributes following his death

One Direction fans share Liam Payne memories and tributes following his death

One Direction family members pay tribute to Liam Payne

One Direction family members pay tribute to Liam Payne

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch